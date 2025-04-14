Trump Declared ‘Fully Fit’ to Serve as Commander in Chief After Physical Exam

West Palm Beach, Florida. Donald Trump, the oldest man ever elected US president, has been declared "fully fit" to serve as commander in chief following a recent physical examination, according to a report released Sunday by the White House.

Trump, who turns 79 on June 14, has shed 20 pounds since his last presidential physical in 2020, with his weight now recorded at 224 pounds. His body mass index (BMI) stands at 28.0, placing him in the overweight category but down from the 30.5 reading four years ago that categorized him as obese.

The three-page summary from Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, Trump's physician, said the former president's "active lifestyle" has significantly contributed to his health. “President Trump is fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” Barbabella wrote.

The report also revealed Trump underwent cataract surgery on both eyes, had a colonoscopy in July 2024 that detected a benign polyp, and was found to have diverticulosis, a common age-related intestinal condition.

Trump once again passed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA)—a test he has previously taken and touted publicly. The screening evaluates memory, attention, and other brain functions. He also underwent depression and anxiety screenings, with all results coming back normal.

Speaking to reporters Sunday while returning to Washington from Florida, Trump said his well-being is bolstered by enjoying the campaign trail. “I enjoy what I’m doing, and I like the results. It probably keeps me happy,” he said.

Trump’s doctor emphasized the former president’s “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function.” His cholesterol levels have steadily improved over the years, dropping from 223 in 2018 to 140 today, aided by medications including rosuvastatin and ezetimibe. His blood pressure was recorded at 128/74, slightly elevated but manageable, and his resting heart rate was 62 beats per minute, well within the normal range.

Barbabella also confirmed Trump continues to take aspirin for cardiovascular protection.

While Trump has often criticized President Joe Biden’s age and mental acuity, Biden was 82 when he left office, he has maintained a tight grip on his own medical details, in contrast to the fuller disclosures made by many past presidents. Still, the summary confirms Trump has no significant health concerns, aside from minor sun damage and benign skin lesions.

The report also noted permanent scarring on Trump’s right ear from a gunshot wound suffered during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

The physical was conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and included diagnostics and input from 14 specialists. Barbabella, a decorated Navy physician with experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, is the third consecutive osteopath to serve as White House physician.

