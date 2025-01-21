Trump Mistakes Spain for BRICS Member and Repeats Threat of Massive Tariffs

President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Barcelona. US President Donald Trump has apparently confused Spain for a member of the BRICS bloc of developing economies, causing some head-scratching and jitters over possible tariffs in Madrid.

Spain is not in BRICS, whose initials stand for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Spain is a member of NATO, along with the US, and of the European Union.

Trump erroneously said Spain was in BRICS when a journalist asked him about NATO countries like Spain which don’t meet the NATO minimum of spending 2 percent of economic output on defense. Spain ranked last in the 32-nation military alliance, estimated to spend 1.28 percent on defense last year.

Trump started his answer by saying “Spain is very low,” referring to its defense expenditures, but quickly veered into speaking about the BRICS.

“They’re a BRICS nation, Spain. Do you know what a BRICS nation is? You’ll figure it out,” he told the reporter from the presidential desk in the Oval Office.

Trump repeated his threat to put costly tariffs on BRICS, saying “we are going to put at least a 100 percent tariff on the business they do with the United States," part of his economic plans that would overturn decades of free trade consensus.

Spanish Education Minister Pilar Alegría, who acts as a spokeswoman for the government, said she wasn't sure why Trump made the comment.

“I don’t know if the affirmation made by President Trump was the result of a mix-up or not, but I can confirm that Spain is not in BRICS,” Alegría told reporters Tuesday.

Spain has been a committed member of NATO for the past four decades, she added, and the Spanish government considers the US “a natural ally."

Spain is one of eight countries that failed to meet NATO's 2 percent spending target last year. Trump has said he wants NATO members to reach 5 percent spending on defense.

