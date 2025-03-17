Trump, Putin to Discuss Ukraine War in High-Stakes Call on Tuesday

In this photo taken on March 16, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian soldiers fire 120mm mortar towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade via AP)
Washington. US President Donald Trump will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, marking a potential turning point in efforts to end the war in Ukraine and a continuation of Trump’s push to reshape American foreign policy.

Trump revealed the upcoming call to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while flying from Florida to Washington. The Kremlin confirmed Putin’s participation on Monday.

“We’ll see if we have something to announce by Tuesday. I’ll be speaking to President Putin,” Trump said. “A lot of work has been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the planned discussion but declined to provide details. “We never get ahead of events,” Peskov said. “The content of conversations between two presidents is not subject to any prior discussion.”

Trump’s call with Putin comes amid concerns from European allies wary of his relationship with the Russian leader and his confrontational stance toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy’s recent Oval Office visit drew sharp criticism from Trump, further straining US-Ukraine relations.

While Russia failed in its initial attempt to overthrow Ukraine’s government following its 2022 invasion, it continues to control significant parts of the country. Trump said land and power plants would be key topics in Tuesday’s discussion.

“We’ll be talking about land. We’ll be talking about power plants,” he said, describing the process as “dividing up certain assets.”

Last week, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow to advance negotiations.

Following its full-scale invasion, Russia illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia—though it does not fully control any of them. Last year, Putin demanded Kyiv withdraw from these areas as a condition for peace. Russia also annexed Crimea in 2014.

Moscow currently controls the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest, which has been caught in the crossfire multiple times since the invasion. The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly raised concerns over the plant’s safety.

