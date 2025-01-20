Trump Returns to Power, Promising Sweeping Changes in Washington

Washington. Donald Trump, overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments, and even assassination attempts, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th president of the United States. With Republicans controlling Congress, Trump is poised to reshape American institutions and governance in ways that could define the nation’s future.

Trump, who once refused to accept his 2020 election defeat, returns emboldened, promising "the complete restoration of America and a revolution of common sense." After his inaugural ceremony—moved indoors due to frigid weather—Trump is expected to sign executive orders to reinstate hardline immigration policies, boost fossil fuel development, and curtail diversity programs in federal agencies.

The president-elect has vowed to move swiftly. “Expect shock and awe,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, underscoring the administration’s determination to deliver rapid change.

Trump’s comeback is unprecedented in U.S. history. Four years after being voted out amid economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he reclaimed the presidency by capitalizing on public frustration with inflation, immigration, and Democratic policies. Despite criminal convictions, including a felony for falsifying business records, Trump’s grip on the Republican Party never wavered.

Outgoing President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to several officials targeted by Trump, a move Biden called necessary to protect democracy. Meanwhile, Trump has pledged retribution against political opponents and critics, signaling a combative approach to governance.

Monday’s inauguration marks the culmination of a weekend of pageantry, including a rally at Capital One Arena and a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Tech billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos—among others—have aligned with Trump’s administration and are expected to attend.

Trump’s agenda includes controversial proposals to end birthright citizenship, cut federal workforce protections, and roll back Biden-era climate and social initiatives. On foreign policy, his “America First” stance raises questions as the war in Ukraine enters its third year and tensions in the Middle East simmer.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will take his oath before Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, followed by Trump, who will use both a family Bible and Abraham Lincoln’s Bible for the swearing-in, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Despite his polarizing past, Trump begins his second term with an energized Republican Party and a promise to act decisively. “The tide of change is sweeping the country,” he said in prepared remarks.

