Trump’s Day 1 Executive Orders: Immigration, Energy, Pardons, and Gender

Washington. President Donald Trump wasted no time on his first day back in office, issuing a wave of executive orders aimed at fulfilling key campaign promises.

Trump’s initial actions included repealing dozens of policies enacted by former President Joe Biden, withdrawing the US from the Paris climate accord, and issuing pardons to hundreds of individuals involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Additional orders awaiting his signature target diversity initiatives, immigration policies, and energy regulations.

Here’s a closer look at some of Trump’s early actions and upcoming plans:

Pardons for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Participants

As promised during his 2024 campaign, Trump announced pardons for approximately 1,500 individuals convicted or charged for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. He also ordered the dismissal of federal cases against his supporters, whom he described as "political opponents" of the Biden administration. Trump reiterated his pledge to end what he called the "weaponization" of federal law enforcement.

Economy and TikTok

In a televised event at Capital One Arena, Trump signed a memorandum directing federal agencies to combat inflation. He also repealed Biden-era regulations on oil and natural gas production, which he argued would reduce consumer costs.

On trade, Trump announced plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting Feb. 1 but offered few details on potential tariffs for Chinese imports.

Additionally, Trump signed an order delaying Congress’ TikTok ban for 75 days, allowing time to negotiate a US-based acquisition of the app to address national security concerns.

America First Agenda

Revisiting his first-term policies, Trump announced the US would again withdraw from the World Health Organization. In symbolic moves, he ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the Gulf of America and restored the name of North America’s tallest mountain to Mount McKinley, reversing President Barack Obama’s decision to rename it Denali.

Trump also decreed that flags must be flown at full staff on future Inauguration Days, citing displeasure over flags lowered in honor of former President Jimmy Carter’s death.

Immigration Overhaul

Trump reversed Biden-era immigration policies, reinstating broad deportation priorities and declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border. He announced plans to deploy troops to the border and reinstate a policy requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their claims are processed.

The administration also plans to end the CBP One app, which facilitated legal entry for nearly 1 million migrants, and is exploring ways to eliminate birthright citizenship, though legal obstacles remain.

Climate and Energy Policies

Trump formally withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement and declared an energy emergency, championing expanded oil and gas drilling. He also vowed to eliminate what he referred to as Biden’s electric vehicle mandate.

Federal Bureaucracy Overhaul

Trump implemented a hiring freeze for federal agencies, excluding the military, and halted new regulations as part of a broader effort to streamline the government.

He also proposed reclassifying thousands of federal employees as political appointees, allowing them to be removed more easily. Trump tapped Elon Musk to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an unofficial body tasked with recommending cuts to federal programs and spending.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Rollbacks

Trump terminated diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government and rolled back protections for transgender individuals.

One executive order redefined federal recognition of sex as strictly male or female, based on reproductive anatomy at birth. This change would impact federal prisons, shelters, and other programs, as well as prohibit taxpayer funding for gender transition services.

Another order directed the White House to identify and eliminate DEI initiatives across federal agencies.

