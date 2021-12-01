Tsunami Warning Issued as 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Flores

The map provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the epicentrum of a 7.6-magnitude earthquake near Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara on Monday, Dec 14, 2021. (JG Screenshot)

Jakarta. A magnitude 7.5 earthquake was reported 95 kilometers north of Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara, at 10:13 a.m., the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, or BMKG, said on Tuesday.

BMKG initially said the quake might potentially trigger a tsunami but revised it a few minutes later, saying the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami. Still, the agency called for the locals to remain cautious about any aftershocks in the region.

BMKG reported it monitored the earthquake epicentrum at the coordinates of 7.59 south latitude, 122.26 east longitude, with a depth of 12 kilometers.

Maumere, Mbay, Ende Ruteng, and Larantuka all felt very strong shaking. Videos shared on social media showed people in Maumere running out to the streets.

Flores last suffered a devastating earthquake and tsunami on Dec 12, 1992. With a magnitude of 7.8 and a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe), the disaster claimed at least 2,500 people near the island, including 1,490 at Maumere and 700 at Babi Island.