Twenty Foreign Nationals Arrested for Immigration Offenses

Foreign nationals are detained by the Immigration Office in West Jakarta for overstaying visas and lacking travel documents on December 22, 2022. (B-Universe Photo)

Tangerang. The immigration office has arrested 20 foreign nationals from African countries for various offenses during a recent operation at an apartment in West Jakarta.

“The 20 foreign nationals include 17 from Nigeria, two from Ivory Coast, and one from Ghana. They are charged with immigration offenses and public disturbance,” Muhammad Tito Andrianto, the head of the immigration office at Soekarno-Hatta Airpot, said on Friday.

He said the raid was conducted at an apartment in Cengkareng on Wednesday.

Eight of the foreigners have overstayed their visas while the remaining 12 couldn’t show passports and proper travel documents during the interrogation, Tito said.

They claimed that they wanted to settle in Indonesia and had no money for air travel to their home countries, the official said.

"Those who have overstayed their visas will be immediately deported after we contact their sponsors to arrange for their return trip without the necessity to report to their embassies," he said.

The rest will be charged under the Immigration Law which carries a sentence of three months in prison or a fine of Rp 25 million ($1,600).