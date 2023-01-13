Twins Conjoined at Chest and Abdomen Successfully Separated

Formerly conjoined twins Ayesha and Aleeya can finally return home after the separation surgery at Hasan Sadikin Hospital in Bandung on Jan. 13, 2023. (Antara Photo/Bagus Ahmad Rizaldi)

Jakarta. A team of surgeons at Hasan Sadikin Hospital in Bandung have successfully separated twins who were conjoined at the chest and abdomen.

The twins, Ayesha and Aleeya, had to undergo an eight-hour surgery.

Pediatric surgeons, cardiac surgeons, plastic surgeons, and other medical doctors took part in operating on the one-year-old twins.

"Praise be to God. They are recovering and are healthy [after the surgery]," Zulvayanti, the director for medical, nursing, and support at the Hasan Sadikin Hospital, was quoted as saying by news outlet Antara on Friday.

Born on Jan. 10, 2022, Ayesha and Aleeya were delivered by cesarean section.

Since then, the Hasan Sadikin Hospital has been monitoring the infants.

Zulvayanti said that the surgery and postoperative care lasted four weeks. Ayesha had to receive a week-long treatment, while Aleeya had to be treated for 12 days. And now the twins can finally return to their home in West Bandung.

According to Zulvayanti, the doctors at Hasan Sadikin Hospital will continue to monitor the twins so that they can grow up according to the growth standards. Because despite being a year old, the twins are still unable to crawl due to their physical deformities.

Eka Lesmana, the twins’ father, said that he was delighted that his daughters could live normally like other infants. He added that he would follow the doctor’s advice in taking care of his twins.

"Yes. For instance, we have to change the surgical band. The doctors have also told me that we would have to visit the hospital next week for the twins’ check-up,” Eka said.

