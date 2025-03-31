Two Dead After Tree Collapses on Eid Prayer Congregation in Central Java

The Jakarta Globe
March 31, 2025 | 2:30 pm
This photo provided by police shows a collapsed tree at a public square in Pemalang Regency, Central Java, Monday, March 31, 2025. (Handout)
This photo provided by police shows a collapsed tree at a public square in Pemalang Regency, Central Java, Monday, March 31, 2025. (Handout)

Pemalang, Central Java. At least two people were killed and two others critically injured when a tree collapsed onto a crowd preparing for Eid al-Fitr prayers at a public square in Pemalang Regency, Central Java, on Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before the special prayer, which is traditionally held in open areas to accommodate the large number of worshippers marking one of the most important holidays for Indonesian Muslims.

“A total of 17 people were injured. All were taken to the hospital, but two unfortunately succumbed to their injuries,” Pemalang Police Chief Eko Sunaryo told Jakarta-based Kompas news outlet.

The deceased -- aged 42 and 39 -- were local residents, though their identities have not been made public. Two other victims, a 70-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from the same neighborhood, remain in critical condition, Eko said.

The tree collapsed at approximately 6:20 a.m., when the square was already packed with congregants. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse.

