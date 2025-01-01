Two Indonesian Police Officers Dismissed for Extorting Malaysian Festival-Goers at DWP 2024

Jakarta. The Indonesian National Police (Polri) on Wednesday announced the dismissal of two officers involved in extorting concertgoers, mostly Malaysians, at the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) 2024, following an internal ethics trial. The officers, identified only by their initials, D and Y, were found guilty of misconduct during a hearing on Dec. 31, 2024.

Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, Head of Public Relations at Polri, confirmed the officers’ dishonorable discharge and said further disciplinary actions could follow. The ethics tribunal is ongoing, with another officer, identified as M, still under investigation. The trial for this case is set to continue on Thursday.

The officers allegedly extorted money from attendees of the music festival by coercing them into drug tests and threatening criminal charges, despite negative test results. In total, authorities seized Rp 2.5 billion (approximately $154,322) in cash as evidence from the accused officers.

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana issued a public apology, stating that the incident tarnished Indonesia's efforts to promote itself as a world-class tourism destination. “This incident is deeply regrettable, tarnishing Indonesia’s reputation and efforts to promote itself as a global tourism destination,” Widiyanti said recently.

First held in 2008, the Djakarta Warehouse Project is Indonesia’s largest electronic music festival, attracting thousands of electronic dance music fans annually. The 2024 edition featured global headliners such as Anyma, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd, drawing over 10,000 attendees from 52 countries.





