Two Members of Prabowo’s Cabinet to Resign from Military Amid Public Debate

Jakarta. Two high-ranking army officers serving in President Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet have decided to resign from the military while retaining their civilian roles, Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto confirmed on Thursday.

The announcement comes amid growing public debate over the president’s plan to amend the military law, which could allow active-duty officers to hold key civilian positions in government.

Major General Novi Helmy, CEO of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), and Major General Irham Waroihan, Inspector General of the Agriculture Ministry, have both expressed their intent to step down from military service, Agus said at the legislature compound in Jakarta.

While the current law permits active military personnel to assume certain civilian roles, Bulog and the Agriculture Ministry are not among the designated institutions, he explained.

Advertisement

"Any military officers serving in ministries or non-military institutions must request early retirement or resign from their military duties," Agus said.

Currently, ten cabinet positions are open to military officers, including those overseeing defense, the president’s military secretariat, the State Intelligence Agency, the National Resilience Institute, the National Defense Council, the National Search and Rescue Agency, the National Narcotics Board, and the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Teddy Indra Wijaya, who serves as cabinet secretary, is not required to leave the military since his role falls under the military secretariat, Agus added.

Backlash Over Military Law Amendment Proposal

The debate over the proposed amendment has sparked strong reactions, particularly from Army Chief of Staff General Maruli Simanjuntak, who on Wednesday criticized what he described as exaggerated public discourse.

“Discussions about whether soldiers must retire before taking civilian positions are fine, but we don’t need an overly noisy debate from all angles as if we had nothing else to do,” Maruli told reporters.

“There is a proper forum for such discussions, and the Army will fully comply with whatever decision is made. Let’s stop sensationalizing this issue in the media and making baseless accusations about a return to the New Order era. In my view, such concerns reflect outdated mindsets,” he added.

Historical Context: The Military’s Role in Politics

Indonesia was under military-backed rule for over three decades during the presidency of Soeharto, who led the country from 1967 until his resignation in 1998 following nationwide protests against his authoritarian leadership.

Under his administration, the military operated under the "dual functions" (dwi fungsi) doctrine, which allowed high-ranking officers -- mainly from the Army -- to hold key government and political positions, including ministerial roles, governorships, regency leaderships, and executive positions in state-owned enterprises.

Additionally, the military and police were granted reserved seats in both the House of Representatives and the People’s Consultative Assembly, further entrenching their influence in civilian governance.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: