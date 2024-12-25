Two Men Arrested for Attacking District Prosecutor Chief

Kediri. Police have arrested two men in the East Java town of Kediri after they appeared in a video attacking the vehicle of the local district prosecutor chief, who brandished a gun in response and fired warning shots into the air.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, was recorded by a bystander, and the video quickly went viral on the internet.

The suspects, local residents identified by their initials HFL, 33, and M, 42, chased the vehicle of Pradhana Probo Setyarjo, the head of the Kediri Prosecutor’s Office, and punched the car door while making verbal threats.

Pradhana, who was with his wife and young children at the time, exited his car and pulled a gun.

"The two perpetrators were arrested and named criminal suspects on Tuesday evening,” said 1st Inspector Fathur Rozikin, head of the criminal investigation unit of the Kediri Police.

The suspects claimed to be members of an organization, the officer said, without elaborating further.

"The motive for the chase was curiosity about why a government vehicle was wandering around the town at night,” Fathur explained.

The suspects are charged with unpleasant conduct, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Police moved to arrest them after the prosecutor filed a complaint.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: