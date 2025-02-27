Two Men Caned in Aceh for Same-Sex Relations Under Sharia Law

Taufik Kelana
February 27, 2025 | 5:20 pm
Four Aceh residents prepare to face public caning at Taman Sari in Baiturrahman District, Banda Aceh, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Two men were caned after being convicted of same-sex relations under the province's strict Islamic law, while the other two received punishment for gambling. (Beritasatu.com/Taufik Kelana)
Four Aceh residents prepare to face public caning at Taman Sari in Baiturrahman District, Banda Aceh, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Two men were caned after being convicted of same-sex relations under the province's strict Islamic law, while the other two received punishment for gambling. (Beritasatu.com/Taufik Kelana)

Banda Aceh. Two men were publicly caned in Banda Aceh, Aceh Province on Thursday after being convicted of engaging in same-sex relations under the province’s strict Islamic law. The punishment, carried out at Taman Sari in Baiturrahman District, drew public attention.

The Banda Aceh Sharia Court found Apis Irawan, 24, and Delmaza Ahmad, 18, guilty of committing Jarimah Liwath—a term for same-sex relations—under Article 63, Paragraph 1 of the Qanun law. 

Apis received 82 lashes after a three-stroke reduction for time served, while Delmaza was sentenced to 77 lashes following a similar reduction. Both men were visibly in pain during the caning, which was briefly paused every ten strokes to allow them to drink water and undergo medical checks. After completing their sentences, they were assisted by officers before being taken to a rest area.

Aceh’s Head of Islamic Law Affairs, Ridwan, said the offenders would be returned to their families after the punishment, emphasizing the role of family in preventing further violations. “Families play a crucial role in ensuring that individuals uphold Islamic values,” he said.

Advertisement

The two men were arrested in November 2024 after residents discovered them together in a rented room in Syiah Kuala District.

Alongside them, two other men—Banta Kemari and Nasrul—were also caned for gambling offenses under Jarimah Maisir. Banta received eight lashes, while Nasrul was caned 34 times after a one-stroke reduction.

Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that enforces Sharia law, granted special autonomy through a 2001 agreement with the central government. The Qanun Aceh, a set of Islamic bylaws, governs moral conduct, including prohibitions on alcohol, adultery, gambling, and same-sex relations. Despite Indonesia’s national laws not criminalizing same-sex relationships, Aceh’s special status allows it to impose such penalties.

#Religion
