Two Sailors Sentenced to Life for Car Repo Murder

March 25, 2025 | 3:16 pm
Three sailors, from left: First Sergeant Rafsin Hermawan, First Sergeant Akbar Adli, and Seaman Bambang Apri Atmojo attend their murder trial at a court-martial in Jakarta, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Jakarta. A military tribunal in Jakarta on Tuesday sentenced two sailors to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of a car rental company owner who attempted to repossess a rented vehicle at a rest area in Banten.

First Sergeant Akbar Adli and Seaman Bambang Apri Atmojo were found guilty of fatally shooting Ilyas Abdurrahman on January 2 at KM 45 of the Tangerang-Merak toll road.

Presiding Judge Lieutenant Colonel Arif Rachman also ordered the dishonorable discharge of both sailors from the Indonesian Navy.

A third defendant, First Sergeant Rafsin Hermawan, was sentenced to four years in prison and similarly discharged from the military for purchasing the stolen vehicle.

Ilyas, 48, owner of Makmur Jaya Car Rental in Tangerang, was shot dead inside a crowded Indomaret convenience store at the roadside rest area. He had tracked down a Honda Brio rented by the sailors using a GPS device hidden in the vehicle, after police declined to assist with a repossession request.

Accompanied by his son and a colleague, Ilyas confronted the sailors at the location. According to the investigation, the sailors refused to return the car and threatened him with firearms. The confrontation escalated, and both Akbar and Bambang opened fire, killing Ilyas on the spot.

Ilyas' colleague, Ramli Abu Bakar, 60, was seriously wounded after being shot in the back during the incident.

The sailors fled the scene using the stolen Honda Brio and a Daihatsu Sigra, but later abandoned the Brio on the toll road and continued their escape in the second vehicle.

