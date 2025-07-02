Two UGM Students Killed as Longboat Capsizes During Community Service in Maluku

Sahrudin Nurdin
July 2, 2025 | 11:00 am
Screenshot from a video shows the longboat carrying Gadjah Mada University students capsizing near Wahr Island, Southeast Maluku, on July 1, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Screenshot)
Screenshot from a video shows the longboat carrying Gadjah Mada University students capsizing near Wahr Island, Southeast Maluku, on July 1, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Screenshot)

Maluku. A longboat carrying 12 people capsized near the waters of Wahr Island, Southeast Maluku Regency, Maluku Province, on Tuesday.

Seven of the passengers were students from Gadjah Mada University (UGM). They were aboard the longboat to collect sand materials on Wahr Island for their community service program (KKN) in Southeast Maluku Regency.

Two people died in the incident: Septian Eka Rahmadi and Bagus Adi Prayoga, both students of Gadjah Mada University. Meanwhile, the other 10 passengers, consisting of students and local residents, survived.

The incident occurred at 3:40 p.m. Amateur video footage circulating online shows the longboat carrying the students capsized after being hit by high waves due to bad weather. The students and residents attempted to swim to shore to save themselves.

Several residents with longboats came to assist and evacuate the victims. The students, who were weak and exhausted after the accident, were rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. At the time of the incident, one person was declared dead and another was still missing.

“This accident occurred in the waters around Wahr Island, Southeast Maluku, about 22.1 nautical miles southwest of the port. According to the chronology, at 2:07 p.m. local time, the longboat, operating under standard procedures, departed from Debut Village heading to Wahr Island and capsized during the trip,” said Muhammad Arafah, head of the Ambon Search and Rescue (SAR) Office.

According to the latest data from the Ambon SAR Office, at 11:15 p.m., the rescue team managed to locate the missing victim and evacuated the body to Karel Sadsuitubun Hospital.

“At 4:00 p.m., the Ambon Search and Rescue Office dispatched a joint SAR team to the waters of Wahr Island to carry out search and rescue operations for the missing victim,” he added.

With the recovery and evacuation of the final victim, the SAR operation was declared complete and proposed to be closed. All SAR personnel involved have been returned to their respective units.

Names of survivors:

  1. Daeren Sakti Hermanu (UGM student) – survived

  2. Muhammad Arva Sagraha (UGM student) – survived

  3. Ridwan Rahardian Wijaya (UGM student) – survived

  4. Afifudin Baliya (UGM student) – survived

  5. Pratista Halimawan (UGM student) – survived

  6. Maikel Letsoin, 28 years old (resident) – survived

  7. Marvel Letsoin, 16 years old (resident) – survived

  8. Mikel Maipuka, 27 years old (resident) – survived

  9. Atin Letsoin, 16 years old (resident) – survived

  10. Penus Letsoin, 27 years old (resident) – survived

Names of deceased victims:

  1. Septian Eka Rahmadi (UGM student) – deceased

  2. Bagus Adi Prayoga, 22 years old (UGM student) – deceased

