Two-Month-Old Baby Orangutan Rescued from a Local Plantation in East Kalimantan

East Kalimantan. The East Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), in collaboration with Conservation Action Network (CAN) Indonesia, has successfully rescued a baby orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus morio) that had been separated from its mother in Miau Baru Village, East Kutai Regency.

The Head of the East Kalimantan BKSDA, Ari Wibawanto, said the baby orangutan was initially found by a local resident in their plantation and had been cared for for a week before being reported to the authorities.

“One of the residents of Miau Baru Village reported a baby orangutan in their plantation. We responded immediately and carried out the evacuation on the same day. The baby orangutan has been named Lukas,” said Ari.

Based on information gathered by the field team, Lukas had been separated from his mother and was found in poor condition. The approximately two-month-old baby orangutan was suffering from malnutrition and dehydration. The team quickly provided intensive care and began closely monitoring his health.

Advertisement

“He was malnourished and dehydrated, so we immediately began intensive care, particularly to help him gain weight,” Ari added.

The medical team also conducted further health checks to ensure Lukas did not suffer from any serious illness.

“We carried out thorough examinations, including blood tests, to ensure his health. This is important before Lukas can enter the rehabilitation process, such as forest school,” he said.

Currently, Lukas has been entrusted to the Long Sam Wildlife Rescue Center in Berau Regency. There, he is being cared for by CAN Indonesia, an official partner of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Lukas will undergo intensive rehabilitation, including training at forest school as part of his preparation for release back into the wild.

“As he is still a baby, the recovery and rehabilitation process will take quite a long time. Our current priority is to ensure his health, then prepare him for forest school,” said Ari.

Lukas drinks milk given by the veterinarian, May 18, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Meanwhile, CAN Indonesia’s CEO, Paulinus Kristianto, said that Lukas’s condition has already improved. He is being cared for 24 hours a day by the veterinary team and is receiving a balanced nutritional intake.

“His teeth have started to come in, two of them so far. He is under special care by the CAN Indonesia veterinary team,” said Paulinus.

Lukas’s arrival at the rescue center highlights that cases of baby orangutans being separated from their mothers still occur in East Kalimantan. However, Paulinus said such incidents are becoming increasingly rare, thanks to growing public awareness of orangutan conservation.

“Based on data from 2010 to 2024, the number of baby orangutans found or handed over by local residents has dropped significantly. Orangutan rehabilitation centers now rarely receive new individuals,” he explained.

Nonetheless, Paulinus noted that some members of the public are still unsure or unaware of where to report sightings of orangutans in the field.

“Some people may not yet know where to report such findings. This shows the importance of education and spreading information about the organizations that can be contacted when wild animals like orangutans are encountered,” he concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: