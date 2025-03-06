U-17 World Cup: Indonesia Drawn with Brazil in Group Stage

Jakarta. The Indonesian U-17 national team, coached by Nova Arianto, will kick off their campaign in the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup on November 4 in Qatar against Zambia.

In the group stage draw held early Monday morning, Indonesia was placed in Group H alongside Brazil, Honduras, and Zambia.

After facing Zambia, the U-17 national team will play against Brazil on November 7. Then, in their final group stage match, Indonesia will meet Honduras on November 10. All group stage matches will take place at the Aspire Zone Stadium in Al Rayyan.

This U-17 journey will be quite challenging, as Indonesia is set to face Brazil in the group stage. The South American team is the second most successful team in the tournament, with four titles won in 1997, 1999, 2003, and 2019. The only country with more titles than Brazil is Nigeria, with five.

Indonesian U-17 national team coach Nova Arianto urged his players to maintain high fighting spirit despite being in the same group as Brazil in the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Nova hopes that Brazil's presence won't dampen the fighting mentality of the young Garuda players.

"I want the boys to remain mentally strong. Football is unpredictable. Anything can happen in 90 minutes. Our target is to at least be one of the best third-placed teams to qualify for the next round," said Nova, as quoted from the official PSSI website.

In this group, only Zambia is making their debut in the U-17 World Cup. The Indonesian U-17 team is making their second appearance, following their debut as host in 2023. Meanwhile, Honduras has participated six times, and Brazil holds the record with 19 appearances.

Nova also expressed his gratitude for being able to attend the group draw in person, which was held in Qatar.

"Alhamdulillah, I was able to attend the draw. Now we all know who our group opponents are, and of course, we will prepare the team as best as we can," he said.

The 20th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 3 to 27, 2025, featuring a total of 48 participating countries—double the number from the previous edition. The tournament format allows 32 teams to advance to the knockout stage, consisting of the top two teams from each group, plus the eight best third-placed teams.

"We ask for the support of all Indonesian people so our preparations can go smoothly and we can perform at our best in Qatar," concluded the U-17 national team coach.

Group Stage Draw for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup:

Group A : Qatar, Italy, South Africa, Bolivia

Group B : Japan, Morocco, New Caledonia, Portugal

Group C : Senegal, Croatia, Costa Rica, United Arab Emirates

Group D : Argentina, Belgium, Tunisia, Fiji

Group E : England, Venezuela, Haiti, Egypt

Group F : Mexico, South Korea, Ivory Coast, Switzerland

Group G : Germany, Colombia, North Korea, El Salvador

Group H : Brazil, Honduras, Indonesia, Zambia

Group I : United States, Burkina Faso, Tajikistan, Czech Republic

Group J : Paraguay, Uzbekistan, Panama, Republic of Ireland

Group K : France, Chile, Canada, Uganda

Group L: Mali, New Zealand, Austria, Saudi Arabia

Indonesia U-17 World Cup 2025 Fixtures:

November 4, 2025 : Indonesia vs Zambia – Aspire Zone, Al Rayyan

November 7, 2025 : Brazil vs Indonesia – Aspire Zone, Al Rayyan

November 11, 2025: Honduras vs Indonesia – Aspire Zone, Al Rayyan

