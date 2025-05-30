U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea

Antara
May 30, 2025 | 2:55 pm
SHARE
Indonesian players pay respect to their national anthem during the Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Japan and Indonesia at Al Thumama in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Indonesian players pay respect to their national anthem during the Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Japan and Indonesia at Al Thumama in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Jakarta. Results of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification Draw, held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, revealed that Indonesia's national team will face South Korea, Laos, and Macau in Group J.

In this qualification round, a total of 44 football teams are divided into 11 groups to compete for a spot in the final round of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia in January 2026.

Indonesia will host Group J, with the qualification matches scheduled to take place from September 1-9.

From all groups, only the group winners and the four best second-placed teams will advance to the final tournament. They will join host nation Saudi Arabia, who qualifies automatically.

Advertisement

Group J is predicted to be one of the most competitive groups. South Korea, the 2020 champions, are the top seed.

Indonesia, which made an impressive run to the semifinals of the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup, will be playing at home and is expected to pull off another surprise.

The 2026 U-23 Asian Cup will be Saudi Arabia’s first time hosting the tournament.

This championship is also a key event as it serves as a benchmark for Asia's youth teams, as well as a stepping stone to senior-level competitions and the Olympics.

2026 AFC U-23 Qualification Draw Results:

  • Group A: Jordan (H), Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, Bhutan

  • Group B: Japan, Kuwait, Myanmar (H), Afghanistan

  • Group C: Vietnam (H), Yemen, Singapore, Bangladesh

  • Group D: Australia, China PR (H), Timor-Leste, Northern Mariana Islands

  • Group E: Uzbekistan, Palestine, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Sri Lanka

  • Group F: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Lebanon, Mongolia

  • Group G: Iraq, Cambodia (H), Oman, Pakistan

  • Group H: Qatar (H), Bahrain, India, Brunei Darussalam

  • Group I: United Arab Emirates (H), Iran, Hong Kong, Guam

  • Group J: South Korea, Indonesia (H), Laos, Macau

  • Group K: Tajikistan (H), Syria, Philippines, Nepal

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea
News 3 hours ago

U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea

 Group J is predicted to be one of the most competitive groups. South Korea, the 2020 champions, are the top seed.

The Latest

PSSI Chief Warns Against Nepotism in National Football Talent Scouting
News 15 minutes ago

PSSI Chief Warns Against Nepotism in National Football Talent Scouting

 PSSI chief Erick Thohir vows to purge nepotism in scouting as Indonesia prepares to host 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers.
Indonesia Embraces Court Decision to Make Free Education Universal
News 34 minutes ago

Indonesia Embraces Court Decision to Make Free Education Universal

 The gov’t welcomes a top court ruling mandating universal free basic education, including for private schools serving the poor.
Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue
News 1 hours ago

Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue

 Macron and Hegseth open Asia’s top security forum in Singapore, tackling China’s assertiveness, Ukraine war impact, and regional flashpoints
Jakarta Tourist Attractions See Visitor Surge During Ascension Day Long Weekend
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Jakarta Tourist Attractions See Visitor Surge During Ascension Day Long Weekend

 Ancol, Ragunan, and TMII saw a surge in visitors as Jakartans opted for local getaways during the Ascension Day long weekend.
U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea
News 3 hours ago

U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea

 Group J is predicted to be one of the most competitive groups. South Korea, the 2020 champions, are the top seed.
News Index

Most Popular

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
1
Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
2
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
3
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
4
Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia
5
GOTO Announces Board Shake-Up, Cancels Private Placement Amid Market Shift
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED