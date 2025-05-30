U-23 Asian Cup Qualification: Indonesia in the Same Group as South Korea

Jakarta. Results of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification Draw, held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, revealed that Indonesia's national team will face South Korea, Laos, and Macau in Group J.

In this qualification round, a total of 44 football teams are divided into 11 groups to compete for a spot in the final round of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia in January 2026.

Indonesia will host Group J, with the qualification matches scheduled to take place from September 1-9.

From all groups, only the group winners and the four best second-placed teams will advance to the final tournament. They will join host nation Saudi Arabia, who qualifies automatically.

Group J is predicted to be one of the most competitive groups. South Korea, the 2020 champions, are the top seed.

Indonesia, which made an impressive run to the semifinals of the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup, will be playing at home and is expected to pull off another surprise.

The 2026 U-23 Asian Cup will be Saudi Arabia’s first time hosting the tournament.

This championship is also a key event as it serves as a benchmark for Asia's youth teams, as well as a stepping stone to senior-level competitions and the Olympics.

2026 AFC U-23 Qualification Draw Results:

Group A: Jordan (H), Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, Bhutan

Group B: Japan, Kuwait, Myanmar (H), Afghanistan

Group C: Vietnam (H), Yemen, Singapore, Bangladesh

Group D: Australia, China PR (H), Timor-Leste, Northern Mariana Islands

Group E: Uzbekistan, Palestine, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Sri Lanka

Group F: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Lebanon, Mongolia

Group G: Iraq, Cambodia (H), Oman, Pakistan

Group H: Qatar (H), Bahrain, India, Brunei Darussalam

Group I: United Arab Emirates (H), Iran, Hong Kong, Guam

Group J: South Korea, Indonesia (H), Laos, Macau

Group K: Tajikistan (H), Syria, Philippines, Nepal

