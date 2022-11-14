UAE President Inaugurates Mosque in Jokowi’s Hometown

President Joko Widodo, front row - fifth left, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, fourth left, pose for a photo opp with their entourages in front of the newly-built Sheikh Zayed Great Mosque in the Central Java town of Solo on November 14, 2022. (Handout)

Solo. United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated a mosque funded by his government in the Central Java town of Solo on Monday morning accompanied by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo who is a native of the town.

Named after the UAE leader, the two-story mosque is built on a land of 8,000 square meters and equipped with a large library.

Advertisement

It’s a gift from the UAE government as a symbol of friendship between the two countries, according to a statement from the presidential office.

Jokowi was accompanied by his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka who is the mayor of Solo, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, and State Secretary Pratikno.

The Sheikh Zayed Great Mosque in the Central Java town of Solo is inaugurated on November 14, 2022. The mosque is a donation from the UAE government. (Handout)

The Indonesian president has earlier expressed appreciation for the strengthening bilateral relationship by naming an elevated toll road on the outskirts of Jakarta after his UAE counterpart.

Mohamed bin Zayed, also known as MBZ, is in Indonesia to attend the G20 Summit which will take place in Bali from November 15-16.

He will lead a high-level UAE delegation to participate in meetings and engagements throughout the two-day summit, according to the state-run Emirates News Agency. Priority areas of discussion will be energy and food security, climate action, and sustainable development that enables nations and their people to grow and prosper.

His delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several other cabinet members.