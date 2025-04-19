UK Backs Indonesia’s Clean Energy Push with Support for Lombok Micro-Hydro Plant

East Lombok. The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its support for Indonesia’s clean energy transition through a strategic partnership that includes the launch of a new micro-hydro power plant in East Lombok. UK's Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy praised the collaboration during the inauguration of the Pandanduri Micro-Hydro Power Plant (PLTMH) in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, McCarthy lauded the commitment of NTB’s provincial government in promoting sustainable energy solutions. She said the Pandanduri PLTMH project marks a crucial step toward ensuring long-term energy resilience while addressing global climate change challenges. McCarthy added that the initiative would bring lasting benefits to the local community and highlighted it as a strong example of the positive impact localized renewable energy can have on daily life.

The 2 x 290-kilowatt micro-hydro facility, developed through a collaboration between Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) and Brantas Energi, is designed to deliver clean and affordable electricity to residents around the Pandanduri Dam and broader East Lombok region.

NTB Governor Lalu Muhamad Iqbal emphasized the region’s vast renewable energy potential, citing both geothermal and hydropower resources. "We have hundreds of geothermal sites because our region is near volcanic zones. We also have large lakes near Mount Rinjani suitable for micro-hydro development. With the right technology, we believe hundreds more PLTMH plants can be built," he said.

Advertisement

Governor Iqbal added that NTB is currently reviewing its regional energy policies to accelerate the shift from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. He stressed the need for adaptive regulations to attract greater investment and scale up renewable energy infrastructure across the province.

Indonesia, home to the world’s second-largest geothermal potential, is positioned to become a key player in renewable energy. NTB, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, holds significant geothermal reserves and benefits from a topography rich in rivers and lakes, including Lake Segara Anak near Mount Rinjani, ideal for micro-hydro power development.

The UK’s support for the Pandanduri PLTMH project reflects a shared vision with Indonesia to combat climate change and promote inclusive energy access. McCarthy said international cooperation, particularly between developing and developed nations, is essential to achieving global sustainability goals.

The partnership also offers a platform for bilateral knowledge exchange. Indonesia stands to gain from the UK’s expertise in renewable energy policy and system integration, while the UK benefits from insights into real-world applications of clean energy projects in developing contexts.

Indonesia has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2060 or earlier, in line with its commitment to the Paris Agreement. However, there are ongoing concerns about the implementation of major green financing programs, including the $21.5 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) supported by the International Partners Group (IPG), which includes the US, Japan, France, and the EU.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: