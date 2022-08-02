UK Chevening Scholarships Invite Indonesian Applicants for Academic Year 2023

Jakarta. UK government-sponsored Chevening Scholarships invite applications from “purposeful and talented Indonesians” to pursue a Master’s Degree at a UK university, the British Embassy in Jakarta announced on Tuesday.

Indonesia is one of the biggest recipient countries in this program, which offers more than 1,500 scholarships globally for the 2023/2024 academic year.

“If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do, and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you,” Rob Fenn, the Deputy British Ambassador to Indonesia, said in a statement.

“There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion, and cultural background do not matter to us. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals.”

The embassy said 55 Indonesian scholars are about to set off to the UK for their studies in 2022-23.

The scholarship program offers full financial support for any eligible master’s program at any UK university, it added.

Since the program was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening.

Famous Indonesian names who have benefited from the scholarship include filmmaker Riri Riza, novelist Ahmad Fuadi, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, and actress and television presenter Marissa Anita.

Globally, 18 current or former heads of state or government were once selected as Chevening scholars.

“Our alumni network – globally and in Indonesia - is a community of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home to Indonesia after your studies, you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference professionally or socially,” Fenn said.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK government’s global scholarship program funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), partner organizations, and partner universities.

Over the past five years, the program has awarded almost 10,000 scholarships. The name 'Chevening' comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.