NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Alumni of Chevening Scholarships (Chevening.org)

UK Chevening Scholarships Invite Indonesian Applicants for Academic Year 2023

AUGUST 02, 2022

Jakarta. UK government-sponsored Chevening Scholarships invite applications from “purposeful and talented Indonesians” to pursue a Master’s Degree at a UK university, the British Embassy in Jakarta announced on Tuesday.

Indonesia is one of the biggest recipient countries in this program, which offers more than 1,500 scholarships globally for the 2023/2024 academic year.

“If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do, and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you,” Rob Fenn, the Deputy British Ambassador to Indonesia, said in a statement.  

“There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion, and cultural background do not matter to us. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals.”

The embassy said 55 Indonesian scholars are about to set off to the UK for their studies in 2022-23.

The scholarship program offers full financial support for any eligible master’s program at any UK university, it added.

Since the program was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening.

Famous Indonesian names who have benefited from the scholarship include filmmaker Riri Riza, novelist Ahmad Fuadi, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, and actress and television presenter Marissa Anita. 

Globally, 18 current or former heads of state or government were once selected as Chevening scholars.

“Our alumni network – globally and in Indonesia - is a community of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home to Indonesia after your studies, you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference professionally or socially,” Fenn said.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK government’s global scholarship program funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), partner organizations, and partner universities. 

Over the past five years, the program has awarded almost 10,000 scholarships. The name 'Chevening' comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.

SHARE
TAGS:
#Education
KEYWORDS :
Chevening Scholarships
Indonesia-UK relations
education
Scholarship Program
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE