UK Diplomat Reminds that 92 pct of Ukrainians Have Long Voted for Independence 

Jakarta. A UK envoy in Jakarta dismissed any notion implying that Ukraine is part of Russia, saying that Ukraine has been globally recognized as an independent and sovereign nation for more than 30 years.

“When the Soviet Union fell apart in 1991, Ukrainians voted to approve their declaration of independence by an overwhelming majority of 92.3 percent. Every province of Ukraine backed independence,” UK Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins said in a video message in the weekend.

He blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for an “unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack” in Ukraine.

“Some Putin apologists try to make out that Ukraine somehow caused Russia to invade. That Ukraine deserved it, or shouldn’t have made the choices it did – through democratic choice – to extend freedoms and explore their sovereign right to join the European Union and NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization],” Jenkins said.

“These apologists are in effect saying that Ukraine should only ever expect to be a colony of Russia – and should not be free to decide their own affairs and foreign policy. That imperialism is not acceptable in today’s world. Countries must be free to decide their own affairs.”

The envoy praised Indonesia for supporting a UN resolution condemning the invasion together with the vast majority of the member states.

“I am proud that the UK, with Indonesia and our other democratic partners, stood up in our shared United Nations against the Russian invasion, in the face of their unprovoked aggression and the more than 100 different lies they have used to justify it,” he said.

“The UK and the international community must continue to stand for these UN principles and requirements, to reject Russia’s unprovoked aggression, and to defend freedom, democracy, and the sovereignty of nations around the world. Indonesia is a beacon for such principles in South East Asia. Ukraine deserves no less.”