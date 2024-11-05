UK Moves to Make Cigarettes Eventually Illegal with New Tobacco Bill

Associated Press
November 5, 2024 | 9:58 pm
A woman smokes on a street in London, on April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A woman smokes on a street in London, on April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

London. A new piece of legislation aimed at preventing current British children from ever being able to legally purchase cigarettes began its passage through Parliament on Tuesday.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill seeks to prohibit smoking and vaping in certain outdoor areas, including playgrounds and the entrances of schools and hospitals. However, a proposed ban on smoking in pub beer gardens has been withdrawn due to pushback from bar owners. Health Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged that the hospitality sector has "taken a real battering in recent years" and said that now is "not the right time" to impose such a ban.

Additionally, the bill aims to limit vape flavors and prohibit eye-catching vape packaging targeted at children, addressing concerns over an industry "that has sought to addict a new generation to nicotine," according to Streeting.

Under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, children turning 15 this year or younger will never be legally sold tobacco. Once implemented — officials are aiming for 2027 — the legal age of sale that people in England can buy cigarettes will be raised by one year, every year until it is eventually illegal for the whole population. Currently, selling cigarettes, tobacco products, or vapes to individuals under 18 is prohibited.

If passed, which is likely given the Labour Party's significant majority in Parliament, the bill would position the UK among the countries with the most stringent anti-smoking regulations globally. The government has stated that the bill "breaks the cycle of addiction and paves the way for a smoke-free UK."

Since the 1970s, the number of smokers in Britain has decreased by two-thirds; however, approximately 6.4 million people, or about 13 percent of the population, continue to smoke, according to official statistics. Authorities highlight that smoking is responsible for around 80,000 deaths annually in the UK, remaining the leading preventable cause of death, disability, and poor health.

