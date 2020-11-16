UK to Recognize Indonesia's Vaccination Certificates

A woman receives a jab of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 at Lebak Bulus Public Health Center in East Jakarta on August 23. 2021. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The UK government recently announced it would recognize Indonesia’s proof of Covid-19 vaccination starting next week.

Indonesia will also soon come off the UK’s travel red list and thus, arrivals will be exempt from the hotel quarantine. These changes will come into effect starting October 11 precisely at 4.00 a.m. at local time in the UK, according to the British Embassy in Jakarta.

However, travelers must keep in mind that the UK will only recognize those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen.

It will also accept individuals with mixed doses of the aforementioned vaccines.

Anyone receiving other brands of vaccines will still have to follow the non-vaccinated rules, including the ten-day-long quarantine. Travelers must complete their vaccination at least 14 days before arriving in England.

"The day you have your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days," the UK Embassy in Jakarta wrote in their official Facebook account.

Also, the vaccine certificates must be issued by a national or state-level public health authority — be it in English, French, or Spanish.

Fully vaccinated arrivals must still take a pre-booked day two test after arriving in England.

Individuals who do not qualify as fully vaccinated must take a pre-departure test three days before their travel to England. As well as pre-booked day 2 and day 8 tests. Upon arrival, they must undergo a 10-day quarantine at home or in the place they are staying. However, can go for a test-to-release scheme on day 5 for a shorter quarantine time.

The UK requires all arrivals to submit a passenger locator form within 48 hours prior to their arrival.

“Restoring people’s confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy and leveling up this country. With fewer restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday, as quoted from the UK government official website.