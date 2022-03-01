Ukrainian Delegation Visits Jakarta Ahead of War Anniversary

Ukraine citizens in Jakarta join protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. A delegation of four prominent figures from Ukrainian civilian communities is slated to arrive in Jakarta on Monday to have talks with high-ranking government officials and community and business leaders on efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and discussions on ongoing Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

The visit will come nearly three weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine which began on February 24 last year.

The Ukrainian delegation comprises Anna Liubyma, the international cooperation director of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; rights activist Aliem Aliev, the founder of the non-governmental group Crimea SOS; Liubov Tsybulska, director of the Center for Strategic Communication of the Culture and Communication Ministry; and Olexiy Haran, a professor with the National University of Kyiv - Mohyla Academy.

The annual bilateral trade volume between Indonesia and Ukraine stood at $1.24 before the war but "after Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, the trade with Indonesia is almost entirely stopped”, Liubyma said in a statement.

“There has been some recovery but all of our international trades will continue to be affected by the devastating impact of soaring prices on our trading partners including Indonesia until Russia ends its maritime blockade, stops the shelling of agricultural and industrial areas, and withdraws its troops,” she added.

The delegation reminded that under Indonesia’s presidency last year, the G20 adopted a declaration that says: “Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy -- constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.”

Indonesia is also one of 143 countries that support a UN resolution condemning Russia’s “false referendum” used to annex parts of Ukraine’s territory.

The delegation will discuss the current situation in Ukraine and its impact on Indonesia while seeking ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the statement reads.

Indonesia supported the Black Sea Grain Initiative which allowed a safe maritime corridor for the exports of Ukrainian grains but Russia canceled the agreement by firing missiles at Ukraine’s Odessa Port, it says.

Since Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, there have been “systematic tortures and even killings” of civilians, according to Aliev.

“My own family members have been suffering for generations in the hands of Russia,” he said.

The visit also aims to commemorate Ukraine’s support for Indonesia’s independence during the UN Security Council meeting on February 7, 1946.

Ukraine became one of the first countries to support Indonesia’s independence and pave the way for others to follow suit.

“In 1946, Ukraine supported Indonesia’s struggle for independence from the Netherlands, but now we Ukrainians are fighting for our own independence from Russia,” Professor Haran said.