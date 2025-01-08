Ukrainian Twin Brothers Face Life Sentence in Bali Drug Factory Trial

Denpasar. Prosecutors in Bali are seeking a life sentence for Ukrainian twin brothers Ivan and Mykyta Volovod, who are accused of operating a clandestine drug laboratory at a villa in Badung Regency.

The brothers allegedly cultivated marijuana and produced the stimulant drug mephedrone using hydroponic methods at the Sunny Villages resort in Tibubeneng sub-district.

During a hearing at the Denpasar District Court on Tuesday, prosecutors said the twins had produced 9.7 kilograms of marijuana over several months in the villa-turned-laboratory.

Lead prosecutor Imam Ramdoni told the court that the brothers left Ukraine due to financial difficulties and were recruited by compatriot Roman Nazarenko, who offered them substantial payments to grow marijuana and produce mephedrone in Bali.

This grab from a video shows Ukrainian brothers Mykyta Volovod, second right, and Ivan Volovod, left, attending their drug trial accompanied by an interpreter at the Denpasar District Court in Bali, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Sopian Hadi)

“They were lured into the narcotics business with promises of $10,000 (Rp 154 million) per kilogram of mephedrone and $3,000 (Rp 46 million) per kilogram of marijuana,” Imam said.

Nazarenko was arrested in Thailand on December 19, 2024, at Indonesia’s request.

International Drug Network

The drug operation was reportedly financed by another foreign national, Oleksii Kolotov, who remains at large. Upon arriving in Bali, the brothers were trained to use hydroponic techniques and specialized equipment installed at the villa.

Prosecutors said that the laboratory was capable of producing 150 grams of mephedrone every two days.

Ukrainian citizen Roman Nazarenko, center, is escorted by anti-narcotics officers upon his arrival at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, after a flight from Bangkok, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. He is accused of running an illegal drug lab in Bali. (B-Universe Photo/Wahroni)

Indonesian police raided the villa in May, arresting the Volovod brothers and a third suspect. Authorities believe the operation was part of a larger international drug network.

The clandestine lab is alleged to have operated for two years before the raid, producing drugs intended for distribution through undisclosed channels. Investigators are continuing to track additional collaborators and the destinations of the drugs produced at the facility.

