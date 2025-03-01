Ukrainians Rally Behind Zelenskyy Following Heated Exchange with Trump

Kyiv. After a tense Oval Office exchange with President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned home to widespread support, with many in Ukraine viewing him as a steadfast defender of national interests.

The heated exchange, which unfolded in the final minutes of the highly anticipated meeting, appeared to dim hopes that the US would remain a reliable partner in Ukraine’s efforts to repel and end Russia’s three-year invasion.

Frustration boiled over as Trump and Vice President JD Vance reprimanded Zelenskyy for what they saw as a lack of gratitude for previous US support. The confrontation was welcomed in Moscow, where officials saw it as a breakdown in relations between Washington and Kyiv.

Ukrainians Unfazed by the Clash

Advertisement

Despite the dispute, many Ukrainians remained unfazed, praising Zelenskyy for standing firm against one of the world's most powerful leaders.

"Zelenskyy fought like a lion," said 67-year-old retiree Nataliia Serhiienko in Kyiv. "It was a heated conversation, but he defended Ukraine's interests."

The White House meeting was meant to finalize a bilateral agreement establishing a joint investment fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction—seen as a potential step toward ending the war and binding the two economies for years. But with Trump calling for Zelenskyy's departure before a deal was signed, Ukraine’s hopes for securing long-term US security backing appeared more uncertain than ever.

As two Russian drones struck Kharkiv on Friday night, Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the border region, praised Zelenskyy for resisting pressure to accept a peace deal without firm security guarantees.

"Our leader stands firm in defending Ukraine and its people," Syniehubov said. "We need a just peace with security assurances."

Kyiv resident Artem Vasyliev, 37, said he saw “complete disrespect” from the US during the Oval Office exchange.

"Ukraine was the first country to stand up to Russia," said Vasyliev, a native of Russian-occupied Luhansk. "We are striving for democracy, and we are met with total disrespect—for our soldiers, our people, our nation."

Vasyliev criticized Trump for failing to recognize the human cost of Russia’s invasion. "He doesn’t understand that people are dying, cities are being destroyed, and families are suffering," he said. "To him, money is sacred."

Social Media Backs Zelenskyy

Ukrainian social media was flooded with praise for Zelenskyy, echoing a recent surge in national unity after Trump falsely labeled him a "dictator" and accused Ukraine of starting the war.

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Ukraine’s Kherson region—partially retaken from Russian forces—said three years of war had hardened Ukrainians to political turbulence.

"We understand pressure—on the front lines, in politics, in daily life," Prokudin said. "It has made us, and our president, stronger."

Trump’s administration framed the dispute as part of its "America First" policy, criticizing Zelenskyy for a perceived lack of appreciation for US aid.

But Ukrainian officials lauded their leader’s commitment to national interests, even at the cost of friction with Washington.

"Unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s interests—that’s what we saw today," Vice Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

However, not all Ukrainian political figures were as enthusiastic. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged restraint.

"Now is not the time for emotions, from either side," Klitschko wrote. "We must find common ground. Ukraine cannot afford to lose US support, which is critical to us."





SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: