Universities Should Embrace Digital Era to Stay Relevant

BeritaSatu
July 30, 2023 | 7:55 pm
Former Trade Minister Enngartiasto Lukita, center, attends a ceremony celebrating the 16th anniversary of Ma Chung University in Malang, East Java, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Didik Fibrianto)
Malang. Universities across Indonesia must embrace digital technology and ensure that their students are well-prepared for the rapidly changing world and real-world challenges upon graduation, former Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said on Saturday.

The rapid adoption of digital technology has fundamentally transformed the nature of work and how businesses operate. To remain relevant, higher education institutions need to harness digital disruptions and adapt to the present situation, Enggartiasto said during a ceremony celebrating the 16th anniversary of Ma Chung University in Malang, East Java.

"The current changes are significant, with the digital economy rapidly expanding. My advice to universities is to adapt to present needs, especially in tapping into trade opportunities," said Enggartiasto, who also serves as the Executive Chairman of Jakarta-based B-Universe Media Holdings.

Digital transformation has created a borderless world with fewer barriers to imported goods, as people can now purchase products from foreign countries using e-commerce platforms from anywhere at any time.

"This situation calls for improvisation. We need to question why locally-made products are more expensive than imported goods from China. We also must enhance our export performance and manage our passion for imported goods," Enggartiasto said.

The increasing use of artificial intelligence may reduce the labor force in some areas but will also create new opportunities in other sectors, making work more efficient and productive.

Enggartiasto emphasized that creativity is the key for university students to address digital disruptions and leverage the current changes effectively.

Universities must prepare their students not only to become professional workers but also to be entrepreneurs capable of creating jobs for others, Enggartiasto added.

"I want to emphasize to universities and their students that change is inevitable. While it brings challenges and disruptions, it also presents opportunities," he concluded.

