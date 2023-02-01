Unspirited Attorney for Ferdy Sambo Criticizes Death Sentence

Arman Hanis, right, the attorney for murder defendant Ferdy Sambo, speaks to BTV news anchor Fristian Griec at the South Jakarta District Court on Feb. 13, 2023. (Videography)

Jakarta. The defense team for murder defendant Ferdy Sambo couldn’t abide defeat easily after their client was sentenced to death on Monday, alleging the judges of making the verdict on assumptions and under pressure.

Speaking reluctantly to BTV shortly after the sentencing hearing at the South Jakarta District Court, lawyer Arman Hanis acknowledged that his camp “couldn’t expect much from this trial”.

“It’s up to the judges to decide but there are some considerations that in our opinion aren’t based on facts, that’s for sure,” Arman told news anchor Fristian Griec without going into details.

“[The verdict] is based on assumptions and we also noticed that the judges came under pressure.”

Advertisement

When asked who put pressure on the judges, he replied: “I don’t know. I’m only making my assessment.”

“I don’t expect much from this trial, you can watch my interview from yesterday,” he said gloomily before leaving the scene.

The three-member panel unexpectedly delivered the capital punishment to Ferdy, who was recommended a life sentence by prosecutors in last month’s hearing.

The former police general was found guilty of ordering the July 8, 2022 murder of subordinate Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, and the judges claimed they couldn’t find any mitigating factor in his crime.