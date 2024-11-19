Upcoming Jakarta Governor No Longer Capital City Leader

Jakarta. The House of Representatives on Tuesday amended the law on the Jakarta administration and stipulated that the city's governors from the 2024 election onward will no longer be called the leader of the national capital.

The law was adopted earlier this year to accommodate the central government's plan to relocate the national capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, East Kalimantan, where construction works are still ongoing.

Lawmakers then realized that the governor's title and the name of the provincial legislature also required adjustments, prompting the amendment.

The previous title of the Governor of the Special Region of the National Capital Jakarta has now been changed to the Governor of the Special Region Jakarta.

The revision also applies to the vice governor, legislators, and senators representing Jakarta.

Next week, Jakarta residents will elect a new governor from three contenders -- former Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, and retired police general Dharma Pongrekun.



