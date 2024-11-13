US Agrees to Help Indonesia Develop Small Nuclear Reactor

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has secured his American counterpart Joe Biden’s support to speed up the feasibility study on the development of a small nuclear reactor in Indonesia.

The two leaders recently had bilateral talks at the White House on Tuesday local time. The joint statement issued after the meeting touched on technology cooperation, which encompasses small modular reactor development. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) defines small modular reactors as advanced nuclear reactors that boast a power capacity of up to 300 MW(e) (Megawatt electric) per unit. This is only a third of what the traditional nuclear power reactor generates.

“The US is committed to supporting Indonesia in developing its small modular reactor technology, including by expediting ongoing feasibility studies,” the joint statement reads.

“[As well as] exploring potential collaboration to build Indonesian expertise through nuclear assessor research certification programs."

Earlier that day, Biden had said that Indonesia is a “critical player in the clean energy transition”.

In 2023, PLN Indonesia Power -- a subholding to the state electricity utility firm -- inked a technical assistance contract with the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). The deal encompassed a $2.3 million grant agreement to help Indonesia assess the technical and economic viability of a proposed small modular reactor in West Kalimantan. The facility in question would use the technology supplied by the Oregon-based small modular reactor company NuScale.

Prabowo appears to be eyeing nuclear power generation. The ex-army general even nudged Russian leader Vladimir Putin into striking a bilateral nuclear partnership when he visited Moscow as a president-elect in July. Prabowo even said he had talked with the Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom.

Indonesia aims to reach net zero emissions by 2060. The archipelagic country is home to three nuclear reactors, but Indonesia only uses them for research purposes.

