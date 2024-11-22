US Basketball Player Arrested in Indonesia Over THC-Infused Candy Smuggling

Jakarta. American basketball player Jarred Dwayne Shaw, a member of the Tangerang Hawks in the Indonesian Basketball League, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis edibles known as THC gummies into the country.

Shaw was arrested on Wednesday at an apartment in the upscale Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) housing complex in Tangerang, Banten, by the anti-narcotics unit of the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport Police.

Airport Police Deputy Chief Adjunct Commissioner Joko Sulistiono said officers seized 132 pieces of THC-infused gummies, weighing a total of 869 grams, from Shaw.

The edibles contain Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9-THC), the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The arrest followed a tip-off about a suspicious package arriving from Bangkok at Soekarno-Hatta Airport. After lab tests confirmed the package contained THC gummies, police and customs officials launched a joint operation that led to Shaw’s arrest.

"Our investigation indicates the suspect attempted to smuggle narcotics into Indonesia and planned to bring in more packages if the first delivery was successful. Thankfully, we intercepted the initial shipment," Joko said.

He declined to clarify whether Shaw intended the drugs for personal use or distribution, a distinction that carries vastly different legal implications under Indonesian law.

Under Indonesia’s strict anti-narcotics regulations, drug users may be referred to rehabilitation instead of prison, while traffickers can face severe penalties, including life imprisonment or even the death sentence.

Joko added that investigators are working to determine whether Shaw is linked to an international drug trafficking syndicate.

“Drug traffickers continue to develop new methods of smuggling. In this case, the narcotics were disguised as candy,” he said.

