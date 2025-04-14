US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic

Denpasar. A 27-year-old American man, identified by his initials MM, was deported from Bali on Monday evening, after a viral incident in which he vandalized a medical clinic in South Kuta.

The foreign national was removed from Indonesia via I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport following his involvement in the early morning destruction at Nusa Medika Klinik Pratama on Saturday, April 12. The incident, which occurred around 5 a.m., was caught on video and widely circulated online. MM was seen aggressively damaging property, including throwing furniture, tearing down curtains, and scaring other patients at the facility.

“We deeply regret and strongly condemn the actions of the individual, who disrupted a protected public space and endangered the safety of others,” said Governor Wayan Koster at a press conference on Monday.

“Bali welcomes tourists from around the world, but everyone must respect our laws, customs, and cultural values. There is no room for behavior that threatens public order.”

The Bali Police coordinated with immigration officials after confirming MM had entered Indonesia on April 2 using a Visa on Arrival, valid until May 1. He was found to have violated Article 406 of the Indonesian Criminal Code regarding vandalism, as well as Article 75(1) of Law No. 6/2011 on Immigration. His actions also contravened the governor’s circular on foreign tourist conduct.

Denpasar Police Chief of Criminal Investigation, Commissioner Laorens Rajamangapul Heselo, said MM tested positive for THC (a cannabis derivative) and cocaine. However, no drugs were found in his possession at the time of arrest, and the use was estimated to have occurred five to seven days prior to the incident, making criminal prosecution on narcotics grounds unfeasible.

“The test showed past usage, but without physical evidence, we did not pursue drug charges,” said Heselo.

The Bali provincial government has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Bali’s image as a lawful and culturally respectful tourist destination. Officials stressed that while the island remains open to international visitors, compliance with local laws is non-negotiable.

