US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes

Jakarta. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) honored members of the Indonesian National Narcotics Board (BNN) and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) for their contributions to combating international money laundering and counter-narcotics efforts. The awards ceremony, hosted by US Ambassador to Indonesia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir on Friday at her Jakarta residence, marked a milestone in the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

BNN Head Marthinus Hukom received the Superior Honor and Career Achievement Award for his distinguished career in tackling transnational narcotics trafficking and terrorism. PPATK Head Ivan Yustiavandana was presented with the Superior Performance Award for his exemplary efforts in international cooperation and the fight against money laundering. Indonesian Police Grand Commissioner Satria Oktoreza also received the Superior Performance Award for his dedication to international collaboration and counter-narcotics law enforcement.

“The United States, Indonesia, and countries worldwide face the immense challenge of combating transnational drug trafficking organizations. Today, we recognize individuals who strengthen our strategic partnerships, share critical information, and promote bilateral cooperation,” Ambassador Lakhdhir said.



The awards ceremony was attended by notable figures, including retired Police Commissioner General Gorries Mere, retired Lieutenant General Hendropriyono, politician Osman Sapta Odang, senior journalist Karni Ilyas, and various officials from BNN, PPATK, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Throughout 2024, BNN seized 710,980.59 grams of methamphetamine, 290,737.23 ecstasy pills, 971,000 PCC pills, 2,178,034.61 grams of cannabis, and 4,335.34 grams of cocaine. BNN also rehabilitated 12,204 drug users through its facilities.

PPATK also made notable strides in addressing financial crimes. In 2024, the anti-money laundering agency blocked 13,481 bank accounts linked to illegal online gambling, freezing approximately Rp 280 trillion ($17.77 billion). Additionally, it uncovered transactions tied to child exploitation, involving 24,049 minors and totaling Rp 127.371 billion.



The DEA’s Jakarta Country Office collaborates closely with Indonesian law enforcement agencies, contributing to numerous successful investigations, seizures, and arrests. This ceremony marked the first time DEA formally acknowledged the leadership of BNN and PPATK for their exceptional achievements. DEA's Bryan M. Barger said that the contributions of Hukom, Oktoreza, and Yustiavandana have reinforced Indonesia’s standing in international law enforcement.

