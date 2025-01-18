US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes

Yustinus Paat
January 18, 2025 | 10:36 am
SHARE
US Ambassador Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir (center), PPATK Head Ivan Yustiavandana (third from left), and BNN Head Marthinus Hukom (fifth from left) pose for a photo during the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) awards ceremony, honoring members of BNN and PPATK for their exceptional contributions to combating international money laundering and counter-narcotics efforts. The event took place on Jan. 15, 2025 at the Ambassador
US Ambassador Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir (center), PPATK Head Ivan Yustiavandana (third from left), and BNN Head Marthinus Hukom (fifth from left) pose for a photo during the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) awards ceremony, honoring members of BNN and PPATK for their exceptional contributions to combating international money laundering and counter-narcotics efforts. The event took place on Jan. 15, 2025 at the Ambassador

Jakarta. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) honored members of the Indonesian National Narcotics Board (BNN) and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) for their contributions to combating international money laundering and counter-narcotics efforts. The awards ceremony, hosted by US Ambassador to Indonesia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir on Friday at her Jakarta residence, marked a milestone in the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

BNN Head Marthinus Hukom received the Superior Honor and Career Achievement Award for his distinguished career in tackling transnational narcotics trafficking and terrorism. PPATK Head Ivan Yustiavandana was presented with the Superior Performance Award for his exemplary efforts in international cooperation and the fight against money laundering. Indonesian Police Grand Commissioner Satria Oktoreza also received the Superior Performance Award for his dedication to international collaboration and counter-narcotics law enforcement.

“The United States, Indonesia, and countries worldwide face the immense challenge of combating transnational drug trafficking organizations. Today, we recognize individuals who strengthen our strategic partnerships, share critical information, and promote bilateral cooperation,” Ambassador Lakhdhir said.

The awards ceremony was attended by notable figures, including retired Police Commissioner General Gorries Mere, retired Lieutenant General Hendropriyono, politician Osman Sapta Odang, senior journalist Karni Ilyas, and various officials from BNN, PPATK, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Throughout 2024, BNN seized 710,980.59 grams of methamphetamine, 290,737.23 ecstasy pills, 971,000 PCC pills, 2,178,034.61 grams of cannabis, and 4,335.34 grams of cocaine. BNN also rehabilitated 12,204 drug users through its facilities.

PPATK also made notable strides in addressing financial crimes. In 2024, the anti-money laundering agency blocked 13,481 bank accounts linked to illegal online gambling, freezing approximately Rp 280 trillion ($17.77 billion). Additionally, it uncovered transactions tied to child exploitation, involving 24,049 minors and totaling Rp 127.371 billion.

The DEA’s Jakarta Country Office collaborates closely with Indonesian law enforcement agencies, contributing to numerous successful investigations, seizures, and arrests. This ceremony marked the first time DEA formally acknowledged the leadership of BNN and PPATK for their exceptional achievements. DEA's Bryan M. Barger said that the contributions of Hukom, Oktoreza, and Yustiavandana have reinforced Indonesia’s standing in international law enforcement.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to Begin at 0630 GMT, Hostage Releases Planned
News 18 minutes ago

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to Begin at 0630 GMT, Hostage Releases Planned

 A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will take effect at 0630 GMT (1:30 PM Jakarta time) on Sunday, pausing a devastating 15-month conflict.
PDS Director Urges Indonesia to Follow Philippines’ Lead in Tackling Migrant Worker Trafficking
News 4 hours ago

PDS Director Urges Indonesia to Follow Philippines’ Lead in Tackling Migrant Worker Trafficking

 Maxixe Mantofa calls for stricter regulations to combat human trafficking, urging Indonesia to adopt a law similar to the Philippines.
US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes
News 6 hours ago

US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes

 US DEA honors BNN and PPATK for their contributions to combating transnational drug trafficking and money laundering.
Long Beliu: A Rattan-Based Ecotourism Village in East Kalimantan
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Long Beliu: A Rattan-Based Ecotourism Village in East Kalimantan

 Visit Long Beliu Village, East Kalimantan—an ecotourism spot with rattan weaving, river tours, Dayak culture, and forest conservation.
‘It’s Not About Reaching Your Destination’: HK’s Gong and Forest Bathing Offer Unique Ways to De-Stress
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

‘It’s Not About Reaching Your Destination’: HK’s Gong and Forest Bathing Offer Unique Ways to De-Stress

 Hong Kong can become a nice getaway for international travelers who want to take a break from never-ending work back home.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
1
Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
2
EU to Revise Palm Oil Rules After WTO Ruling in Favor of Indonesia
3
EU Sees No Problem with ASEAN’s Interest in BRICS
4
Four Bodies Found After Fire at Jakarta’s Glodok Plaza Shopping Center
5
Luhut Unveils Plan for Semiconductor Special Economic Zone in Bandung
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED