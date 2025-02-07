US Immigration Agents Detain 2 Indonesians in Los Angeles

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 10, 2025 | 12:38 pm
SHARE
Protesters confront police on the 101 Freeway near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles on June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong)
Protesters confront police on the 101 Freeway near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles on June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong)

Jakarta. The United States recently detained two Indonesian citizens as part of its immigration crackdown in the protest-hit Los Angeles, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Federal agents launched coordinated immigration raids at multiple locations in Los Angeles on Friday. The operations, which mainly targeted areas with prominent Latino populations such as the Westlake district, had sparked protests. The Indonesian Consulate General in Los Angeles revealed that two Indonesians were among those arrested in the immigration enforcement actions.

“One of the detainees is known by the initials ESS, a 53-year-old woman. … She has been living in the US without a legal status,” Foreign Affairs Ministry’s citizen protection director Judha Nugraha was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Forty-eight-year-old Indonesian man CT was detained due to illegal entry and past narcotics violations. Indonesia is currently in talks with local authorities to make sure that these two individuals have access to the consulate general. 

Advertisement

“Any Indonesian affected by the US’ immigration policies should know their rights in the US legal system. They have the right to a lawyer as well as the right to access the nearby diplomatic representatives,” Judha said.

The US has been stepping up its immigration crackdown under Donald Trump 2.0. These operations had ensnared at least 20 Indonesians, five of whom were already deported as of late April.

Read More:
Trump Authorizes Additional 2,000 National Guard Members to Los Angeles

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

US Immigration Agents Detain 2 Indonesians in Los Angeles
News 9 hours ago

US Immigration Agents Detain 2 Indonesians in Los Angeles

 One of the Indonesian detainees is a 53-year old woman who has been living in the US illegally.
Indonesia Frowns On US Detaining Its Citizen Without Due Process as Five Get Deported
News Apr 24, 2025 | 2:23 pm

Indonesia Frowns On US Detaining Its Citizen Without Due Process as Five Get Deported

 Trump's nationwide immigration crackdown has caught 20 Indonesians so far, five of whom have been deported.
15 Indonesians Caught in Trump Immigration Crackdown, One Deported
News Apr 21, 2025 | 4:39 pm

15 Indonesians Caught in Trump Immigration Crackdown, One Deported

 These Indonesians have violated US immigration laws, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Indonesia Talks Trump's Immigration Crackdown with US as One Citizen Gets Deported
News Mar 6, 2025 | 3:19 pm

Indonesia Talks Trump's Immigration Crackdown with US as One Citizen Gets Deported

 Indonesia reported that Trump's immigration crackdown had caught four of its citizens with one of them already getting deported.
2 Undocumented Indonesians Caught in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
News Feb 7, 2025 | 4:21 pm

2 Undocumented Indonesians Caught in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

 One of the two undocumented Indonesians has been on US ICE's deportation list since 2009.

The Latest

School Shooting in Austria’s Graz City Leaves 9 People and Gunman Dead
News 44 minutes ago

School Shooting in Austria’s Graz City Leaves 9 People and Gunman Dead

 The gunman had two weapons, which he appeared to have owned legally, police said.
Iran Says It Executed 9 Islamic State Group Militants
News 51 minutes ago

Iran Says It Executed 9 Islamic State Group Militants

 In the past eight months, Iran has executed an average of one person every six hours, according to rights activists.
Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row
Business 1 hours ago

Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row

 Bahlil presented aerial photos and videos taken during a recent site visit to Gag Island to dismiss environmental concerns in Raja Ampat.
Pegadaian Donates Hundreds of Eid Sacrificial Animals
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pegadaian Donates Hundreds of Eid Sacrificial Animals

 Some of the sacrificial meat went to local mosques and charities.
Fire Destroys Dozens of Used TransJakarta Buses at West Jakarta Depot
News 3 hours ago

Fire Destroys Dozens of Used TransJakarta Buses at West Jakarta Depot

 The tightly packed arrangement of buses enabled the flames to quickly engulf the vehicles.
News Index

Most Popular

Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
1
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
2
World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny
3
Indonesia Ignores Its Middle Class in Latest Economic Stimuli: Analyst
4
Indonesia Denies EU’s Palm Oil Law Is Reason Why Trade Pact Takes Years
5
Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED