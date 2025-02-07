US Immigration Agents Detain 2 Indonesians in Los Angeles

Jakarta. The United States recently detained two Indonesian citizens as part of its immigration crackdown in the protest-hit Los Angeles, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Federal agents launched coordinated immigration raids at multiple locations in Los Angeles on Friday. The operations, which mainly targeted areas with prominent Latino populations such as the Westlake district, had sparked protests. The Indonesian Consulate General in Los Angeles revealed that two Indonesians were among those arrested in the immigration enforcement actions.

“One of the detainees is known by the initials ESS, a 53-year-old woman. … She has been living in the US without a legal status,” Foreign Affairs Ministry’s citizen protection director Judha Nugraha was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Forty-eight-year-old Indonesian man CT was detained due to illegal entry and past narcotics violations. Indonesia is currently in talks with local authorities to make sure that these two individuals have access to the consulate general.

Advertisement

“Any Indonesian affected by the US’ immigration policies should know their rights in the US legal system. They have the right to a lawyer as well as the right to access the nearby diplomatic representatives,” Judha said.

The US has been stepping up its immigration crackdown under Donald Trump 2.0. These operations had ensnared at least 20 Indonesians, five of whom were already deported as of late April.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: