US Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Thompson Joins Jakarta Pertamina for Proliga Final Four

Kediri. American volleyball star Jordan Thompson, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and silver medalist at the Paris Olympics, has officially joined Jakarta Pertamina Enduro ahead of the 2025 Proliga final four.

Despite arriving in Jakarta after a long-haul flight from the US, Thompson -- known for her upbeat and friendly demeanor-- greeted local journalists in Kediri, East Java, with energy and enthusiasm on Wednesday evening.

“You can call me JT,” she said with a smile when asked whether she preferred Jordan or Thompson.

Thompson said this is her first visit to Indonesia, and she’s thrilled to be starting a new chapter in her volleyball journey.

“I feel very lucky and honored to be here. I know that the fans here are very amazing and I've heard so many good things about the league and how fun it is,” she said.

During her welcome event, fans presented her with flowers and gifts, while countless selfie requests poured in -- highlighting her immediate popularity among Indonesian supporters.

Jakarta Pertamina Enduro, a regular participant in Proliga since 2012, has won the national championship twice -- in 2014 and 2018. The team is aiming to reclaim the title this season, and Thompson’s addition as a new opposite hitter is expected to play a key role in their final-stage campaign.

“I'm just so excited to come at such a crucial point of the season and I think every match will be important,” Thompson said. “I hope I can contribute by bringing my competitive spirit and passion to the court, and support the team however I can.”

The 27-year-old cited previous commitments with club teams in Italy and Turkey, as well as duties with the US national team, as reasons for her late arrival in the season.

She will play against her US teammate, Kelsey Robinson-Cook when Jakarta Pertamina faces off Jakarta Electric PLN in the opening match of the final four.

Jakarta Pertamina Enduro Manager Werry Prayogi said Thompson’s recruitment is part of a tactical shift designed for the final four.

“If we had brought in another open hitter, our strategy wouldn’t have changed much,” Werry said. “This is the final four, and we needed to adjust our game plan -- hence the decision to bring in a new opposite hitter.”

