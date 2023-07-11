Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Join ASEAN Talks in Jakarta

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 10, 2023 | 10:22 pm
SHARE
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo Courtesy of @SecBlinken on Twitter)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo Courtesy of @SecBlinken on Twitter)

Jakarta. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to attend a string of foreign policy talks hosted by ASEAN chair Indonesia this week. 

Senior diplomats from ASEAN countries and the group’s dialogue partners, among others, will assemble in Jakarta on July 11-14 for foreign ministerial-level talks. Blinken is on the guest list and is expected to talk about his country’s ties with the Southeast Asian bloc.

"Foreign ministers of the US, Canada, and Russian Federation, among others, will join the upcoming meeting," Sidharto Suryodipuro, the director-general for ASEAN cooperation at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told a presser in Jakarta on Monday evening.

According to Sidharto, China, New Zealand, and Japan, among others, will also assign their foreign ministers to join the ASEAN meeting. Pakistan, North Korea, and Papua New Guinea, however, will send officials that are of lower level than foreign ministers.

Advertisement

Last week, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller unveiled Blinken’s Jakarta trip. Blinken will join the annual US-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and ASEAN Regional Forum during this visit.

“At each meeting, the Secretary will emphasize the US’s commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He will address economic cooperation, the global fight against climate change, the ongoing crisis in Burma, the situation in the South China Sea, and Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Miller was quoted as saying on the US Department of State’s official website on Friday.

“The Secretary will also participate in the second US-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue alongside his counterpart, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi,” Miller said.

The US government reported that its goods and services trade with ASEAN amounted to $362.2 billion in 2020. The US recorded a trade deficit of $138.4 billion with the regional grouping that year. 

Indonesia-US bilateral trade totaled $39.8 billion last year. Trade was in Indonesia’s favor as the Southeast Asian nation posted a surplus of $16.6 billion with the US, according to the Trade Ministry.

The US is one of the five nuclear weapon states that ASEAN countries are trying to nudge into acceding to the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) protocols. The four other nuclear weapon states are China, France, Russia, and the UK. The SEANWFZ treaty is on the agenda in this week’s ASEAN meeting. 

The US has formed the AUKUS trilateral security pact with the UK and Australia. Under the AUKUS, the US and the UK will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Read More: No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Join ASEAN Talks in Jakarta
News 6 hours ago

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Join ASEAN Talks in Jakarta

 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to emphasize his country's commitment to ASEAN's centrality.
Independent Analysis Puts Russian Death Toll in Ukraine at Nearly 50,000
News 7 hours ago

Independent Analysis Puts Russian Death Toll in Ukraine at Nearly 50,000

 To count the war deaths, they relied on a statistical concept popularized during the Covid-19 pandemic called excess mortality.
House Confirms Agusman, Hasan Fawzi as OJK Commissioners
Business 9 hours ago

House Confirms Agusman, Hasan Fawzi as OJK Commissioners

 The House of Representatives recently appointed Agusman and Hasan Fawzi to fill two key posts as commissioners at OJK.
Lawyer in BAKTI Graft Scandal to Return Rp 27B in Cash to Prosecutors
News 9 hours ago

Lawyer in BAKTI Graft Scandal to Return Rp 27B in Cash to Prosecutors

 The lawyer said prosecutors didn’t want him to transfer the money and he should bring cash to them.
$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood
Lifestyle 12 hours ago

$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood

 Jababeka Movieland has been under construction for the past 18 years and occupies a 35-hectare area in Jababeka City.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
1
No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
2
$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood
3
Forex Reserves Drop by $1.8B after Gov’t Debt Repayment
4
Gov’t Invites Public to Trial Latest Commuter Train LRT
5
Judge Turns down Pre-Trial Motion by Disgraced Supreme Court Secretary
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED