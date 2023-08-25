Friday, August 25, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

US-China Tensions Have Profound Effect on ASEAN: Sri Mulyani

Agnes Valentina Christa
August 25, 2023 | 5:30 pm
SHARE
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, center, chairs the meeting of the finance ministers and the central bank governors of ASEAN countries in Jakarta, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Antara photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, center, chairs the meeting of the finance ministers and the central bank governors of ASEAN countries in Jakarta, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Antara photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. The ongoing political and economic tensions between China and the United States could significantly impact the global economy and pose considerable challenges, especially for ASEAN which has collectively positioned both countries as key economic partners, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during a regional gathering on Friday. 

Addressing her ASEAN counterparts and central bank governors from the region in Jakarta, Sri Mulyani noted that the global geopolitical tension has continued to escalate since their previous meeting in Bali in March.

“The tension between the United States and China … is particularly felt by all of us. This could cause the world to become even more fragmented,” she said.

“Any tension between the world's two largest economies will definitely have implications not only to those two counties but also to the rest of the world and especially to our region.”

Advertisement

With the ongoing "deglobalization" driven by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Sri Mulyani advised ASEAN countries to bolster their ties, collaboration, and engagement to ensure sustainable growth.

“Together as a region, ASEAN economies are also poised to further strengthen its strategic position and the centrality of ASEAN in working with all partner countries to foster trade and investment and also other economic engagement in the region for the benefit of ASEAN and the world,” she said.

Describing the meeting as the "highest decision-making forum within our sectoral body," she underlined the need to focus on long-term accomplishments to establish ASEAN's relevance beyond its regional community.

"We will spend most of our time today in strategic policy discussions related to global issues, regional economic outlook and challenges and some of the thematic agenda on promoting infrastructure financing and transition finance in the region," Sri Mulyani said.

“We come from different countries with different domestic economic conditions, but we manage to make progress and also strengthen our cooperation to achieve many objectives.”

Sri Mulyani encouraged participants to forge closer coordination, enabling swift and effective collective actions in response to changes in global and regional economic developments.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

US-China Tensions Have Profound Effect on ASEAN: Sri Mulyani
News 55 minutes ago

US-China Tensions Have Profound Effect on ASEAN: Sri Mulyani

 Sri Mulyani advised ASEAN countries to bolster their ties, collaboration, and engagement to ensure sustainable growth.
Indonesia Inks Local Currency Transaction Pact with Malaysia, Thailand
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Inks Local Currency Transaction Pact with Malaysia, Thailand

 Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have agreed to use local currencies for cross-border payments.
Vietnam Officially Joins ASEAN’s Regional Payment Connectivity
Business 7 hours ago

Vietnam Officially Joins ASEAN’s Regional Payment Connectivity

 The Mou paves the way for Vietnam to link its national QR payment codes with the other ASEAN member states.
Trump Surrenders and Gets His Mug Shot Taken at Atlanta Jail 
News 11 hours ago

Trump Surrenders and Gets His Mug Shot Taken at Atlanta Jail 

 He was released on a $200,000 bond and headed back to the airport for his return flight home to New Jersey.
PDI-P Parts Ways with Budiman Sudjatmiko 
News 13 hours ago

PDI-P Parts Ways with Budiman Sudjatmiko 

 Budiman, 53, had previously indicated that he would not alter his stance in favor of Prabowo and had anticipated his dismissal from PDI-P.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
1
With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
2
Kamala Harris to Attend US-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
3
Ganjar Pranowo Sees 10-Point Rise in Electability Over 2 Years: SMRC
4
Partial Work-from-Home Policy Implemented in Greater Jakarta to Address Air Pollution
5
China’s Slowdown Won’t Affect Beijing’s Investment in Indonesia: Minister
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED