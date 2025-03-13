USS Nimitz Sails Past Indonesia as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates

Salman Mardira
June 21, 2025 | 7:11 pm
US Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (Photo courtesy of US Navy)
US Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (Photo courtesy of US Navy)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s military has confirmed that the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz transited through the Malacca Strait on June 17, amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The transit has drawn regional attention as the vessel is believed to be en route to the Persian Gulf.

The Nimitz moved south from the South China Sea through the Singapore Strait and the Malacca Strait before entering the Indian Ocean, likely heading toward the Middle East to boost US defense in the region.

Kristomei Sianturi, head of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Information Center, said the carrier exercised its right of transit passage through international straits, as recognized by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“The vessel sailed through the Malacca Strait under the right of transit passage. Under UNCLOS, foreign vessels, including warships, are allowed to transit without prior permission from the coastal state, provided they comply with international navigation rules and do not endanger the coastal state’s security,” Kristomei said in a statement on Saturday.

Indonesian Air Force Prepares Military Aircraft for Evacuation of Citizens from Iran and Israel

He stressed that the TNI continues to monitor foreign maritime activities within Indonesia’s jurisdiction to safeguard national sovereignty and maritime security.

“All relevant TNI units remain on alert and are coordinating to ensure stability and national interests in these strategic waters,” he added.

The Nimitz’s passage comes as military observers suspect the US is repositioning its naval assets in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Russian media outlet Sputnik earlier reported that the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) was heading toward the Middle East.

According to ship-tracking data from Marine Vessel Traffic, the carrier turned off its transponder, ceasing to transmit its real-time location. The last known signal was recorded at 02:03 GMT (09:03 Jakarta time) on June 17, placing the vessel in waters between Malaysia and Indonesia. It was reportedly moving on a 313-degree bearing at a speed of 19 knots.

While the carrier’s destination has not been officially confirmed, its direction suggests the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group may be heading toward the Persian Gulf to reinforce US presence in the region.

