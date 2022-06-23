Uzbekistan, Indonesia Celebrate 30 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Jakarta. June 23, 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Uzbekistan.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also mutually exchanged congratulatory messages with his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

"In the last thirty years, significant results have been achieved within our long-term oriented and multifaceted cooperation. Our relations in the political, socio-economic, cultural, humanitarian and tourism spheres have been steadily strengthening and our countries have been mutually supporting each other within the international organizations," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, as quoted from a press release by the Uzbek Embassy in Jakarta.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also said that Uzbekistan "will pay special attention to the further development of friendly relations with Indonesia."

According to Jokowi, the close relations between the two countries have strengthened in a genuine and sincere manner over the past thirty years. Jokowi also reiterated "Indonesia’s strong commitment to enhancing [the two countries'] bilateral cooperation in various fields."

Jokowi added that Indonesia also looks forward to continuing to work closely with Uzbekistan in various international fora.

Uzbekistan and Indonesia have historically enjoyed friendly relations which have very deep roots.

The most prominent sons of Uzbekistan as Imam Bukhari, Bahouddin Nakshbandi and others are respected in Indonesia. The visit of Indonesia's first President Sukarno to Uzbekistan in 1956 had also played a significant role in strengthening basis of their bilateral relations.

Today, Uzbekistan is developing the democratic and liberal political system. Especially, the further development of democratic principles and their implementation in state institutions and development of civil society, gained high priority in the state policy of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Since Uzbekistan's independence, Indonesia has been one of its core partners in Southeast Asia.

Relations in the field of politics, economics and socio-culture have been actively developed. In recent years, the two countries have even intensified their cooperation. Trade volume is rising. Indonesian and Uzbek business circles become more active in various branches of the economy.

Ziyarah tourism also becomes on of the most fast-growing fields of the two countries' relations. Historically, Uzbekistan has been playing an important role in the development of Islamic culture, science and heritage. Now, Uzbekistan is the place of thousands of historical and Islamic monuments. Uzbekistan also presented a visa-free regime for 30 days to facilitate Indonesian tourists to visit these places.

Uzbekistan and Indonesia have been enjoyed mutual support within international organizations and certain global issues. Uzbekistan and Indonesia, which are co-facilitators or like-minded countries, have been actively continuing support for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

"Indeed, what both countries have achieved in the last 30 years is highly appreciable and deserves respect. May the peace, prosperity and continuous development always follow the traditionally friendly, mutual respectful and sincere cooperation between Uzbekistan and Indonesia," the press release by the Uzbek Embassy in Jakarta reads.