Vatican Keeps St. Peter’s Basilica Open Overnight for Pope Francis Mourners

The Jakarta Globe
April 24, 2025 | 2:21 pm
People queue to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Vatican City. The Vatican kept St. Peter’s Basilica open through the night to accommodate an unexpectedly large number of mourners paying their last respects to Pope Francis, who died Monday following a stroke. The basilica closed only briefly for cleaning early Thursday.

Thousands of people from around the world formed a slow-moving line through St. Peter’s Square and into the basilica to view the pope’s body, laid in a simple wooden casket. The crowd extended down the Via della Conciliazione, with wait times stretching to five hours by Wednesday night.

“We didn’t bring the kids to see him while he was alive, so we thought we’d come say goodbye,” said Rosa Scorpati, who traveled from Calabria with her three children. “They were well-behaved, but they’re still too young to grasp what death means.”

The Vatican said more than 20,000 people visited the basilica during the first 8.5 hours of the public viewing on Wednesday. The basilica closed only from 6 to 7 a.m. Thursday for cleaning before reopening to the public.

Among the mourners were teenagers from Milan who had traveled for the now-suspended canonization of the first millennial saint, a woman who credited the pope with interceding in a successful surgery, and pilgrims from as far as Japan and Colombia.

Francis, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years, was known for his focus on inclusion, humility, and advocacy for the poor. His papacy also drew criticism from conservative factions uneasy with his progressive stance on social issues.

A nun seen escorting an elderly woman away from the casket was heard sobbing, “My pope is gone.” But overall, the atmosphere was one of quiet gratitude. Many mourners snapped photos, while others quietly prayed or reflected on Francis’ impact.

“Francis showed us how to be open-minded,” said Ivenes Bianco, who traveled from Brindisi for medical treatment. “He brought people together by encouraging coexistence.”

The pope’s body was moved Wednesday from a private Vatican chapel to the basilica in a solemn procession led by clergy. Four Swiss Guards stood at attention near the casket.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday in St. Peter’s Square, with several heads of state expected to attend. Pope Francis will be buried in a niche at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, near his favorite Marian icon.

Humbeline Coroy, a French mourner who had come for the postponed canonization, said her experience in line became an emotional pilgrimage. “Being here with others and close to the pope connects my work with disabled children and the poor in Madagascar,” she said. She also brought prayers for her father, who is battling cancer.

Colombian visitor Riccardo Ojedea summed up the sentiment shared by many: “He left a very important legacy for us to make this world happier.”

