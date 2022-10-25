Veiled Woman Points Gun at Paspampres Officer Near Palace

An unidentified woman is arrested at the gate of the State Palace for allegedly pointing a gun at a Paspampres officer October 25, 2022. (Beritasatu)

Jakarta. The Presidential Security Force, or Paspampres, revealed that the veiled woman —who made headlines for allegedly trying to barge onto the palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday morning— tried to point a gun at a guard.

According to Paspampres commander Wahju Hidajat Soedjatmiko, a Paspampres officer was suspicious of the unidentified woman’s behavior. She was standing close by the Paspampres main post in front of the State Palace, near the traffic light.

Advertisement

“It all started with the vigilance of our [Paspampres] officer who approached the woman right away. She immediately pointed her firearm at the [Paspampres] personnel,” Wahju said.

The officer grabbed the gun in time and handed her over to the traffic police who were on duty near the palace. The woman is now at the Metro Jaya Police for interrogations, Wahju said.

The police have confiscated one FN gun, one black bag carrying a holy book, an empty pink wallet, as well as one mobile phone. Her motive remains unknown.