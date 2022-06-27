Velocity Criterium to be Included in National Cycle Sport Calendar after Inaugural Race

The inaugural cycling race of Velocity Criterium is held at Meikarta Central Park in Bekasi on June 26, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Bekasi. The Indonesian Cycle Sport Association, or ISSI, mulls the inclusion of the Velocity Criterium road cycling race into its annual calendar after the successful inaugural race at Meikarta residential complex in Bekasi, West Java on Sunday.

The race drew 200 participants from both amateur and professional classes in six categories based on the race distance and participants’ ages. It also introduced the Women's Open class with 10 cyclists riding 14 kilometers.

“I think it will be good if this becomes a regular event in our calendar, maybe on an annual basis or once in several months,” ISSI Deputy Chairman Suyudi Ario Seto said at Meikarta Central Park where the race was held.

The venue provides a road track of 2.3 kilometers for each category that goes between 14 and 23 kilometers in a loop.

“The venue of the race is also a good choice considering the sports tourism theme,” Suyudi said.

“This event is really great because it attracts many cycling communities and young people so hopefully it helps nurture new talents into cycling athletes in Indonesia. We fully support this event,” he added.

The organizers have said that Velocity Criterium will be held in several other cities like Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, and Bali throughout the year. It will also take part in the existing national event of Tour de Flores in East Nusa Tenggara next year.

“Velocity Criterium is a sports tourism event that in the future will be held in 10 different cities every year. The competitive event aims to encourage more people to get involved in cycle sport, an environment-friendly sport discipline with the great potential of promoting Indonesia’s tourism,” Velocity Vice Chairman Anthony Wonsono said.

Velocity is a website and online forum focusing on cycling races and hobbies.

The central government has approved and expressed full support for the Velocity Criterium cycling race.

“Cycling is a much-loved sport discipline across communities and also a source of national pride in sports. During the recent SEA Games, our cyclists grabbed three gold medals,” said Chandra Bhakti, a deputy for the youth affairs and sports minister.

Velocity Criterium participants came from various cities in 10 provinces and 18 of them won prizes as top three finishers in each category.

“It’s a very challenging race but I’m eager to take part again when the event goes to Bandung,” said Ajeng Anindya, who made history by winning the first-ever Velocity race in the Women’s Open category.

The 32-year-old housewife has traveled from her hometown of Semarang in Central Java to race in Meikarta.

Ajeng said there was no special preparation for the race but she routinely rides the bike around her residential complex as a hobby.

Zulkifli from West Kalimantan won Men’s Master B‎ after completing six laps for 13.8 kilometers of the race distance in 19’:52.327.

“This is the inaugural race but the facility is the best,” Zulkifli said.

The following is the list of podium finishers:

1. Men’s Elite

1st Place: Muhammad Abdurrohman

2nd Place: Muhamad Gilang Persada

3rd Place: Muhammad Andy Royan

2. Men’s Open

1st Place: Reinis Simanovskis

2nd Place: Muhammad Afandi Munir

3rd Place: Hendrik Riadi

3. Men’s Master A

1st Place: Anang Prabowo

2nd Place: Arri Pratama

3rd Place: Bagus Hefnar

4. Men’s Master B

1st Place: Zulkifli

2nd Place: Feri Nanto

3rd Place: Asep Suryaman

5. Men’s Master C

1st Place: Edi Purnomo

2nd Place: Sumarno

3rd Place: Enrico Juliarta

6. Women’s Open

1st Place: Ajeng Anindya

2nd Place: Zahra Bulan Aprilia Putri

3rd Place: Novia Puspita Wardhani