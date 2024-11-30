Veteran Lawmaker Effendi Simbolon Expelled from PDI-P

The Jakarta Globe
November 30, 2024 | 9:35 pm
House of Representatives member Effendi Simbolon, second right, waves at journalists after a press conference at the legislature building in Jakarta on Sept. 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Ruht Semiono)
House of Representatives member Effendi Simbolon, second right, waves at journalists after a press conference at the legislature building in Jakarta on Sept. 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Ruht Semiono)

Jakarta. Four-term lawmaker Effendi Simbolon has been expelled from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) for endorsing a rival candidate in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, the party confirmed on Saturday.

Effendi, known for his outspoken and often controversial remarks, had a long history of tension within the party. He notably called for the impeachment of then-President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo during Jokowi's early presidency, despite Jokowi being a prominent PDI-P member who rose to power with the party's support.

In September 2022, Effendi faced public backlash after comparing the Indonesian Military to a gang or activist group, further straining his relations with the party.

His dismissal was confirmed by Djarot Syaiful Hidayat, a senior member of PDI-P's central committee.

Effendi reportedly declined to support PDI-P’s gubernatorial nominee, Pramono Anung, instead attending an endorsement event for rival candidate Ridwan Kamil earlier this month.

"It’s true that he has been discharged from the party’s membership for violations of ethics and the party’s guidelines," Djarot said.

The dismissal order was issued by PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, signaling a firm stance against dissent within the party.

A Pattern of High-Profile Departures
Effendi's expulsion adds to the growing list of prominent figures who have left or been dismissed from PDI-P for not endorsing its candidates in recent elections.

Earlier this year, former President Jokowi drew criticism within the party after implicitly backing Prabowo Subianto in the presidential election. Prabowo, who ultimately won the election, selected Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, also a PDI-P member, as his running mate.

Jokowi’s son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, was similarly ousted from PDI-P for endorsing the Prabowo-Gibran ticket. Bobby later joined Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) and is now leading in the North Sumatra gubernatorial race against PDI-P-backed incumbent Edy Rahmayadi.

Other prominent politicians, including Maruarar Sirait and Budiman Sudjatmiko, left PDI-P for Gerindra ahead of the presidential election. Both now hold positions in Prabowo’s cabinet.

Effendi's expulsion underscores the challenges PDI-P faces in maintaining party unity as it navigates shifting political alliances and the fallout from the presidential race.

Veteran Lawmaker Effendi Simbolon Expelled from PDI-P
