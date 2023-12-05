Vice Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Challenges KPK as He Becomes Graft Suspect

Jakarta. Vice Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej has taken legal action to contest the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)'s recent decision to name him as a suspect.

The legal motion was lodged with the South Jakarta District Court on Monday, following an extensive interrogation at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta.

Although the KPK has not divulged specific details regarding the graft case, a spokesperson said that Edward was initially involved as a witness in the investigation into alleged bribery within the Justice Ministry.

Nevertheless, the filing of the legal motion confirms that Edward is now facing corruption charges, even though he has not been detained.

Advertisement

Edward, a law professor at Gadjah Mada University, remained tight-lipped when questioned by many journalists regarding his case after the interrogation at the KPK building on Monday.

Furthermore, Edward, along with two undisclosed businessmen and a lawyer, has been subjected to a travel ban imposed since November 29, valid for six months, to aid the ongoing investigation.

The commencement of the KPK's investigation followed an NGO's report alleging a payment of Rp 7 billion ($452,000) to Edward.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: