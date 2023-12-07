Thursday, December 7, 2023
Vice Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Resigns amid Graft Allegations

Mohammad Said
December 7, 2023 | 6:56 pm
Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, the deputy for the justice minister. (Celvin Sihaputar)
Jakarta. President Joko Widodo on Thursday accepted the resignation of Vice Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharief who is now under investigation by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as a suspect.

Edward submitted his resignation letter on Monday but the president was on inter-island trips at that time.

“This afternoon, Mr. President accepted the resignation letter and signed a decree stating that Mr. Eddy OS Hiariej is no longer the vice justice minister effective today,” said Ari Dwipayana, coordinator of expert staff members for the president.

The president has declined to comment on the case when asked recently by journalists, telling them to get the information directly from the KPK.

Edward is accused of accepting bribes but the KPK has not disclosed details of the ongoing investigation. He has lodged a legal motion to the South Jakarta District Court challenging his designation as a graft suspect.

