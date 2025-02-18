Village Head Becomes First Suspect in Tangerang Sea Barrier Scandal

Jakarta. A village head in Tangerang Regency, along with his secretary and two other individuals, has been named a suspect in the ongoing investigation into the construction of over 30 kilometers of illegal sea barriers off the northern coast of Banten Province.

The offshore bamboo barriers, which restricted local fishermen’s access, sparked concerns over national sovereignty, as maritime areas cannot be claimed by private individuals or corporations.

Further investigations have uncovered similar illegal barriers in the waters of Bekasi and Surabaya.

The suspects include Arsin, head of Kohod Village, and his secretary, Ujang Karta, who were accused of issuing fraudulent documents to obtain land ownership certificates and related permits granting rights to manage and utilize the disputed waters.

Advertisement

According to reports, the area was previously dry land before being submerged due to rising sea levels.

Two additional individuals were also implicated for their roles in the crime, said Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, director of general crime investigation at the National Police.

“Based on our investigation, the four suspects conspired to fabricate documents used to secure land ownership certificates,” Djuhandhani said at a news conference in Jakarta.

Between December 2023 and November 2024, the suspects produced documents that falsely claim ownerships of the area under the names of villagers in their jurisdiction. As a result, the National Land Agency (BPN) issued at least 260 fraudulent land certificates covering the maritime area.

“These certificates were based on forged documents,” Djuhandhani said, citing findings from a forensic laboratory investigation.

The falsified documents included girik -- a traditional land ownership record passed down through generations that lacks formal state certification -- as well as authorization letters allowing village officials to apply for land certificates on behalf of villagers.

Many villagers whose names appeared on the certificates later stated that they had never applied for ownership of the area.

The scandal caught the attention of President Prabowo Subianto, who last month ordered the Navy to dismantle the illegal sea barriers and pledged a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Police have seized computers, printers, a village stamp, and other equipment allegedly used to produce the forged documents.

It remains unclear how the entirely submerged area was measured for land certification. The suspects reportedly hired licensed land surveyor Raden Muhammad Lukman to support their fraudulent claims.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: