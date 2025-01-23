Villager Killed in Suspected Sumatran Tiger Attack in Lampung

Roy Triono
January 23, 2025 | 5:01 am
SHARE
Rescue workers recover the body of Zainudin, 28, who was killed by a Sumatran tiger in West Lampung Regency, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/ Roy Triono).
Rescue workers recover the body of Zainudin, 28, who was killed by a Sumatran tiger in West Lampung Regency, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/ Roy Triono).

West Lampung. A villager was found dead in a plantation near a national park in West Lampung Regency, Sumatra, on Tuesday, in what authorities suspect was a tiger attack.

The dismembered body of Zainudin, 28, a resident of Kegeringan Village in Batu Brak District, was discovered two days after he left home to work on his farm.

Zainudin’s elder brother, Romidin, who first discovered parts of the body, reported seeing tiger footprints at the scene, which is located near South Bukit Barisan National Park.

“I panicked when I found a dismembered arm and noticed tiger footprints nearby. I immediately returned to the village and informed relatives and neighbors about what I saw,” Romidin said.

On Wednesday, a rescue team was sent to the location, where they recovered Zainudin’s remains, his cellphone, and farming tools, including a hoe and a pesticide sprayer.

Zainudin had left his home on Sunday after informing his brother that he was going to work on the farm. Originally from Purworejo, Central Java, Zainudin had moved to Lampung to work on a coffee plantation.

Following the incident, local authorities have urged villagers to temporarily avoid farming in the area and to exercise caution around the national park. Residents were advised not to venture into the plantation alone and to avoid the area during nighttime.

The Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) is the smallest surviving tiger subspecies. Classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), there are fewer than 400 individuals left in the wild, primarily due to habitat loss and poaching.

South Bukit Barisan National Park, where the attack occurred, is one of the few remaining strongholds for Sumatran tigers. However, human-wildlife conflicts have become more frequent as agricultural activities encroach upon their habitats.

Tags:
#Nature #Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Villager Killed in Suspected Sumatran Tiger Attack in Lampung
News 2 hours ago

Villager Killed in Suspected Sumatran Tiger Attack in Lampung

 Zainudin’s elder brother, Romidin, who first discovered parts of the body, reported seeing tiger footprints at the scene.
Murdoch’s UK Tabloids Apologize to Prince Harry And Admit Intruding on The Late Princess Diana
Lifestyle 7 hours ago

Murdoch’s UK Tabloids Apologize to Prince Harry And Admit Intruding on The Late Princess Diana

 The company offered him a “full and unequivocal apology” for intrusion by the now-defunct News of the World and its sister tabloid The Sun.
Indonesia’s Special Economic Zones Attract Rp 90 Trillion Investment in 2024
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia’s Special Economic Zones Attract Rp 90 Trillion Investment in 2024

 Since their inception 13 years ago, SEZs have secured Rp 263.4 trillion in domestic and foreign investments and generated 160,874 jobs.
KPK Alleges Central Bank Funneled Trillions to Lawmakers under 'CSR Program'
News 8 hours ago

KPK Alleges Central Bank Funneled Trillions to Lawmakers under 'CSR Program'

 A lawmaker has claimed that all members of Commission XI received similar funds through a foundation.
Indonesian Lawmaker Opposes Relocation of Gaza Residents
News 9 hours ago

Indonesian Lawmaker Opposes Relocation of Gaza Residents

 She said the ultimate resolution to the conflicts in Gaza is to “keep Palestinians in their homeland and ensure their rights are protected.”
News Index

Most Popular

Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
1
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
2
Review: Topher Grace's Winston is the Cherry on Top of Mark Wahlberg’s Intense ‘Flight Risk’
3
Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
4
Attempts to Displace Gazans is Unacceptable: Indonesia on Trump’s Relocation Plan
5
Trump Administration Removes White House Spanish-Language Page
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED