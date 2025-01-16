Villagers on Slope of North Maluku’s Mt. Ibu Evacuate over Eruption Fear

West Halmahera. The West Halmahera government in North Maluku Province has declared a 14-day emergency response status for the eruption of Mount Ibu starting Wednesday.

This decision was made by Regent James Uang after the status of Mount Ibu was raised to "alert," indicating a higher potential for a larger eruption.

As a follow-up, the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the military, the police, and other related agencies immediately carried out evacuations of thousands of residents from six villages within the red zone of the eruption.

West Halmahera BPBD head Irfan explained that evacuation has so far been carried out in one village, Sangaji Nyeku, affecting 60 families with 46 children, 11 toddlers, and 21 elderly people.

“We are using two trucks to carry out the evacuation. Our target is the six villages, and our first destination is Sangaji Nyeku. Our priority is the elderly, pregnant women, children, and toddlers,” said Irfan.

The evacuees are being sheltered in churches and village offices in Tongute Sungi Village, Ibu Tengah District. The evacuation process will continue to the other five villages that have not been reached due to nighttime conditions.

“We are assessing the situation, and if possible, we will continue to the other five villages,” he added.

Mount Ibu, one of the five active volcanoes in North Maluku Province, is located in the North Ibu District. It lies to the northwest of Halmahera Island and is classified as a stratovolcano -- a cone-shaped or composite volcano.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: