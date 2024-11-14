Villagers Trap Female Tiger in Bengkulu

Jakarta. The conflict between humans and Sumatran tigers continues to occur in Kinal Jaya Village, Napal Putih District, North Bengkulu. Villagers have even had to set up traps to catch a tiger, which has been causing concern among local residents.

The female tiger caught in the trap was a young individual, indicating that the tiger population in the area may be under pressure, possibly due to habitat loss or interactions with humans.

Local police have coordinated with the Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) for the evacuation process.

North Bengkulu Police Chief, Kompol Kadek Suwantoro, on Thursday, Nov. 14, stated that his team immediately responded to the situation after receiving information and deployed a wild animal control team.

"The evacuation was carried out together with the BKSDA Bengkulu team. After being evacuated, the tiger was taken by the BKSDA," Kadek said.

However, given the possibility that other tigers may still be roaming the area, residents are advised to remain vigilant. Kadek assured that his team would continue to patrol the area and leave the remaining traps in place. The remaining tiger traps are still left by villagers in the Pinang Raya and Napal Putih areas.

"The North Bengkulu wild animal control team will also continue to patrol," he added.

The presence of a tiger in residential areas indicates that the region is still part of the creature's movement corridor, which may require long-term solutions to reduce such conflicts. These could include the creation of wildlife corridors or educating the community on safe ways to interact with wild animals.

